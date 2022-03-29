Governor Ducey: Arizona Exports Rebound From The Pandemic

Governor Delivers International State of the State

PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey today heralded Arizona’s booming manufacturing industry and surging trade with nations around the world in his annual International State of the State Address.

“As a testament to the strength and resilience of our companies, I’m happy to report that Arizona exports have almost fully rebounded from the declines of the pandemic,” said Governor Ducey in the speech to the Phoenix Committee on Foreign Relations Wednesday afternoon. “As we create more opportunities abroad for our companies, it’s clear the rest of the world has its eyes on Arizona. None of this would have been possible without the leadership and hard work of all our partners here in Arizona and abroad.”

Arizona exports bounced back from $19.7 billion in 2020 to $24 billion in 2021, nearly matching record levels in 2019.

The Governor emphasized Arizona’s continued strong relationship with Mexico. Arizona companies exported $8.2 billion worth of goods to Mexico in 2021. This amount accounts for one third of all Arizona exports and makes Mexico the top trading partner for Arizona once again.

As part of his address, the Governor participated in a fireside chat with University of Arizona President Robert C. Robbins, discussing how Arizona’s innovative ecosystem has catalyzed international investment and opportunities.

“Arizona’s higher education institutions have a well-deserved global reputation,” said President Robbins. “The innovation that occurs in our classrooms, laboratories and tech parks has an impact well beyond our state’s borders. There is a direct correlation between what’s happening on our campuses and Arizona’s prominent position on the world stage.”

Arizona’s expanding commerce and trade includes a new trade and investment office in Frankfurt, Germany, joining Arizona’s offices in Mexico and Israel.

International companies are choosing Arizona. Since 2016, Arizona has seen more than 140 expansions or attractions from international companies. These job creators are projected to create 18,000 new jobs and $19 billion in capital investment.

In 2020, the state led the nation in foreign direct investment with TSMC’s $12 billion investment. More recently, Swiss-based Nestlé, global company Edwards Vacuum, Switzerland- and Germany-based Meyer-Burger have all chosen to invest in Arizona.

###