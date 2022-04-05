Celebrity Artist Jiannan Huang won the Master of Arts Award by RSSG and LABA has named March “Jiannan Huang month"
Rather than saying that March 11th and March 17th are two lucky days for Mr. Jiannan Huang, it is better to call March 2022 "Jiannan Huang Month."
The LABA Icon Award is a trend-setting public welfare award established by people from all walks of life.”BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Los Angeles Beverly Arts (LABA) is proud to announce that on March 11, 2022, Jiannan Huang held the "Green Olympics" art exhibition at the Beijing Olympic Tower, exhibiting more than 30 works related to the Olympics. International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach also personally wrote a congratulatory letter applauding the exhibition's success. As the only member of the presidium of the Asian Organizing Committee of the LABA Icon Awards, Huang participated in selecting the winners for the second LABA Icon Awards during his busy schedule on March 17, 2022.
— Joey Zhou, founding chairman of the LABA International Art Festival
The event was hosted by the LABA International Art Festival Organizing Committee, the LABA International Art Festival Icon Award Committee, and jointly organized by the Royal Society of St. George, California Branch (RSSG) and the United Nations Association, Inland Empire Branch (UNA-USA).
The Second LABA ICON AWARDS ceremony was held at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills. Chinese artist Huang received the Master of Arts Award presented by the Royal Society of St. George at the gala. Mr. Huang is the only Asian artist to receive this honor in the 128-year history of the organization.
The highlight of this year's LABA Icon Awards Gala is that the program was more diversified and provided a wider international influence. The 2022 finalists included Ms. Yue-Sai Kan, a well-known international female artist, and industry elites such as Stephanie Spruill, Dave Tourje, Lisa Schulte, Bobby Ruiz, Oceana Rain Stuart, Petra Eiko, Building Bridge Art Exchange, and MDSUN institutions and individuals. Ms. Yue-Sai Kan received the Lifetime Achievement Award presented to her by three-time Oscar winner Paul Ottosson.
The second LABA Icon Awards committee invited last year’s winners to participate in this year’s awards, and they invited additional guests to join, including Barry Simon, President of the United Nations Association of California, and Dr. Aura Imbarus, the editor-in-chief of See Beyond Magazine.
The award ceremony was hosted by Princess Karen Cantrell, the rotating chairman of the LABA International Art Festival and the chairman of the California Chapter of the Royal Society of St. George (RSSG).
The founding chairman of the LABA International Art Festival, Joey Zhou, delivered a speech at the conference. The previous year's honorees were specially introduced during the ceremony, including Princess Karen Cantrell, Jiannan Huang, James Daichendt, Richard Wearn, Remy Aron, Paul Ottoson, Debby Jou, Joe Davidson, Todd Williamson, and Marisa Cauchiolo.
Mr. Zhou introduced the LABA Icon Awards: “It is a trend-setting public welfare award established by people from all walks of life.” He further said, “The charity award intends to promote social public welfare undertakings of art through the organic interaction of art business and commercial art. Attendees included artists from all over the world and celebrities in art business circles.”
The event was attended by local Guzheng artist Bei Bei Monter, who presented a Hollywood-style Chinese-Western combination of performances. The Yudian Art Center performed classical dance, "The Red of Time and Tide." Stephanie Spruill, a four-time Grammy Award-winner, hilariously presented a movie theme song she wrote and composed: "I will be there for you."
After winning the first Icon award in 2021, Jiannan Huang, now living in France and a member of the presidium of the jury of the LABA ICON AWARDS, won the Master of Arts Award issued by the Royal Society of St. George.
Members of the organizing committee and presenters of the evening also included:
Princess Karen Cantrell, rotating chairman of the 2021-2022 LABA International Art Festival and the founding chairman of the Royal Society of St. George, California Chapter;
Dr. G. James Daichendt, President of the Point Loma Nazarene University of Southern California;
Rémy Aron, world-class art critic and President of the French Artists Association;
Ike Khamasani, President of the Inland Empire Chapter of the United Nations Association;
Todd Williamson, President of the West Hollywood Arts Council; and
Paul NJ Ottosson, a three-time Oscar winner.
The co-organizers of the LABA International Art Festival and the LABA International Art Festival Icon Award include the California Chapter of the Royal Society of St. George and the Inland Empire Chapter of the United Nations Association of the United States, along with the Beverly Arts/Beverly News, JH International Arts Institute, and US Art Bank.
Jiannan Huang is a Chinese painter with countless acclaims overseas. He is known as "Oriental Monet" and "Chinese Rousseau." In 2020, he ranked third in the Hurun Art List with a turnover of 203 million RMB. He has been ranked in the top ten on the Hurun Art List for six consecutive years. He is the general consultant of overseas art for "Cheer for the Olympics."
About LABA and the LABA International Art Festival
The Los Angeles Beverly Arts (LABA), the LABA International Art Festival, and the Beverly Arts Online Exhibition feature artists from all over the world who have come together to display their work in a virtual gallery exhibition. Visitors can visit the exhibit at any time and enjoy the artwork of some of the world's most talented and unique artists who have been chosen to participate in this event. For more information, visit the Los Angeles Beverly Arts at https://www.thebeverlyarts.com/.
