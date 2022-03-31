Submit Release
2022 London Book Fair presents An Introduction to Counseling

Psychologist’s Years of Professionalism Leaves Behind a Stepping Stone for Others Through This Novel

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. George Demos, ABPP released An Introduction to Counseling, a book that serves as an introductory learning tool for the counselor-in-training. Dr. Demos intended his book to be displayed on shelves not just as a simple research book to be left dusted on the nooks, but as a constant reminder for professional and practicing counselors alike to acquire, maintain and keep on pursuing competency as counselors.

Dr. Demos, with his years of experience as a licensed psychologist and keen wisdom obtained from being a Professor Emeritus of Counseling Psychology, provides reference material that will be most helpful to everyone who thirsts for knowledge, searches for a methodology, and seeks skills that would enhance their professionalism and proficiency in the counseling process.

Dr. Demos received his Ph.D. in psychology from the University of Southern California. He has over 200 publications, including author or co-author of 14 books, several psychological tests, and many articles in Professional Journals.

An Introduction to Counseling
Written by George Demos, PhD, ABPP

Paperback |
Kindle |

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.

Dana Reyes
Authors Press
+1 925-255-0098
info@authorspress.com
