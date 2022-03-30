Saskatchewan Announces $327,000 for Self-Employment Training Services for People Living With Disabilities

CANADA, March 30 - Released on March 30, 2022

The Government of Saskatchewan is partnering with Global Infobrokers Inc. with an investment of $327,000 to provide self-employment training to persons living with disabilities across the province.

The funding will allow Global Infobrokers Inc. to facilitate self-employment programs to support persons living with disabilities to gain the skills required to successfully launch and operate their own businesses. This program supports individuals in achieving their goals of entrepreneurship and will help to create more jobs and grow Saskatchewan's economy.

"Saskatchewan introduced the Disability Strategy in June 2015 with a goal of making our province the best place to live and work in Canada for people with disabilities," Immigration and Career Training Minister Jeremy Harrison said. "The self-employment funding supports these individuals who are interested in entrepreneurship to develop the skills they need to set up viable businesses that will create jobs and opportunities for Saskatchewan people."

Global Infobrokers Inc. is a private post-secondary training institution dedicated to helping entrepreneurs, especially people with disabilities, start their own companies. They have worked with nearly 1,200 start-ups primarily in Saskatchewan and are committed to assisting entrepreneurs to develop thriving enterprises.

"We are excited to provide a province-wide self-employment program for people who are unemployed/underemployed and self-declare a learning, physical, emotional, mental health or other disability in Saskatchewan," Global Infobrokers Inc. Founder and CEO Monica Kreuger said. "Starting a part- or full-time business is a way to create and support their own future and offer their unique gifts in a way that amplifies their abilities, enriches their communities and our province at the same time. With lived experience, we walk alongside them as they develop and launch their venture."

The self-employment program is available in multiple locations across the province and is funded through the Canada-Saskatchewan Labour Market Transfer Agreements. To be eligible, individuals must be legally entitled to work in Saskatchewan, at least 16 years of age, and face multiple barriers to obtaining or maintaining employment.

For more information on the initiative and eligibility criteria contact SaskJobs Career Services at 1-833-613-0485 or careerservices@gov.sk.ca.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Jill Stroeder Immigration and Career Training Regina Phone: 306-787-6315 Email: jill.stroeder@gov.sk.ca