Gov. Kemp, Public Safety Leaders Provide Update on Success of Crime Suppression Unit

GEORGIA, March 30 - ATLANTA, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp, joined by leaders and members of the Multi-Agency Crime Suppression Unit (Crime Suppression Unit), today provided updated figures and remarks regarding the unit’s success throughout its first year in operation. Responding to a rise in violent crime and criminal street racing activity, Governor Kemp directed the Georgia Department of Public Safety to put together a Crime Suppression Unit with local and state law enforcement officials. The detail is coordinated by the Georgia Department of Public Safety and now includes the Georgia State Patrol, the Motor Carrier Compliance Division, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Department of Natural Resources, the Department of Community Supervision, the Atlanta Police Department, and the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office. The detail conducted its first wave on April 9, 2021, and the numbers below represent a collaborative effort over the last year:

• Over 23,600 vehicle stops • 588 DUI stops • 213 drug arrests • 572 pursuits • Approximately 1,300 vehicles impounded • Approximately 16,000 citations rendered • 26 murder suspects apprehended • 451 wanted persons arrested • 342 stolen and missing weapons secured • 312 stolen vehicles recovered, with a running value of almost 6.5 million dollars

The Crime Suppression Unit has also conducted operations in other cities – like Columbus and Macon. Please check with the Department of Public Safety for more information on those operations. Governor Kemp has pledged his support of the Crime Suppression Unit as long as it is needed to protect Georgians, and he and First Lady Marty Kemp would like to thank the following dedicated public safety leaders and their teams for carrying out this critically important work:

• Department of Public Safety Colonel Wright • Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Reynolds • Department of Natural Resources Commissioner Williams • Department of Community Supervision Commissioner Nail • Atlanta Police Department Chief Bryant • Fulton County Sheriff Labat

Please see an excerpt from Governor Kemp’s remarks at today’s press conference below:

Thank you all again for what you’re doing to make Georgia safer, to take criminals off our streets, and to fulfill the paramount duty of government. We’re going to keep chopping, keep up the good work, and go even harder in taking the fight to the street gangs and criminals!

As we do so, I ask everyone here and all across Georgia to continue to pray for the safety of these men and women here today and law enforcement on all levels – no matter what uniform or badge they wear. We should also remember their families who give and risk so much for their communities in our daily prayers. May God protect them while they work to keep us safe, and may He continue to bless the great State of Georgia!

Georgia Department of Public Safety Colonel Chris Wright also shared the following comments:

As an example of our effective cooperation, we located a kidnapped victim in a grocery store and subsequently arrested the assailant. Together, we have arrested 9 major street racing organizers in the metro area. We are stronger together, and the results have helped make our Capitol City safer.

It was Governor Kemp who saw citizen’s lives in danger and their livelihoods at risk due to the reckless and criminal behavior plaguing the City of Atlanta. It was his vision to begin crime suppression operations to help combat crime; and his vision to create a full-time crime suppression unit. Proactive policing and high visibility patrols result in crime reduction and improve the quality of life for our citizens. We share the governor’s vision of reducing crime and making Georgia communities safer.

The work [our law enforcement officials] are doing is honorable, meaningful, and important. When you see a law enforcement officer, thank them for their courage and commitment to serve your community.