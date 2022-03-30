Governor Abbott Holds Roundtable On Economy, Supply Chain Issues At Port Of Brownsville

TEXAS, March 30 - March 30, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today met with port sector leaders, staff, and stakeholders at the Port of Brownsville for a roundtable discussion on the Texas economy and supply chain issues, and the port industry. During the discussion, the Governor highlighted the Port of Brownsville as a key component of Texas' booming energy industry and as a critical asset to the Lone Star State's economic success, including the ability for the port to become the center of American energy independence through liquified natural gas facilities.

"Ports are the gateway to the might of the Texas economy and the Port of Brownsville is vital infrastructure for our booming energy industry," said Governor Abbott. "The Port of Brownsville is rapidly growing the economy of the Rio Grande Valley and bringing new opportunities to South Texans, and I look forward to continuing our state’s partnership with members of the port sector to unleash the full potential of all that the Port of Brownsville has to offer."