MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, March 21, 2022 to Monday, March 28, 2022

(Washington, D.C.) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, March 21, 2022, through Monday, March 28, 2022, MPD detectives and officers recovered 45 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Monday, March 21, 2022

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 300 block of Franklin Street, Northeast. CCN: 22-038-958

A BB gun was recovered in the 700 block of 7th Street, Northeast. CCN: 22-038-970

Tuesday, March 22, 2022

A SCCY CPX-2 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of Constitution Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 22-039-768

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of Sumner Road, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Deandre Delano Stover, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-039-849

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of 13th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Johnathan Antonio Brown, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Felon in Possession, Reckless Driving, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Destruction of Property, Fleeing from a Law Enforcement Officer in a Motor Vehicle, No Permit, National Firearms Act, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition feeding Device. CCN: 22-039-934

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1000 block of 50th Street, Northeast. CCN: 22-039-947

Wednesday, March 23, 2022

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 300 block of Douglas Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Ilon Edward Melson, of Northeast, D.C., for Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-040-055

A Ruger 10-22 rifle was recovered in the 4400 block of E Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Isaiah Warren Simpson, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Rifle or Shotgun outside a Home or Business, Obliterate, Remove, change, or Alter the Serial Number of a Firearm, Bench Warrant, Contempt of a CPO/TPO, Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-040-169

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3200 block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast. CCN: 22-040-368

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Savannah Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 35-year-old Delonte Lee Freeman, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, National Firearms Act, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition feeding Device. CCN: 22-040-386

A Ruger Security-9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Congress Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 13-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Resisting Arrest, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition feeding Device. CCN: 22-040-390

A Smith & Wesson MP40 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 600 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Marcellus Rayshawn Johnson, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, No Permit, Loaning Registration, Misuse of Temporary Tags, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-040-465

Thursday, March 24, 2022

A Smith & Wesson 380 Shield EZ .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 33-year-old Edward DeGuzman Tierra, of Virginia Beach, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 22-040-914

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of L Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Nathaniel Anthony Wright, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-040-924

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 100 block of M Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 37-year-old Daryl Dwayne Thornton, of Upper Marlboro, MD, for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon and Carrying a Pistol without a License. CCN: 22-040-984

Friday, March 25, 2022

An Umbrex XBG .177 caliber BB gun was recovered in the 3600 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 22-040-223

A Glock 21 .45 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered at 4600 block of South Capitol Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Dasean Ishid Matthews, of Southwest, DC, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-041-234

A Springfield Armory XD9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2800 block of 28th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 35-year-old Ronald Deven McAlpine, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-041-382

A Retay P114 9mm caliber replica handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of Water Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., and 16-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., for Armed Carjacking. CCN: 22-041-394

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2400 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Tarik Tabari Suhubba Settles, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-041-416

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of U Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-041-528

Saturday, March 26, 2022

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of De Sales Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Nicholas Joseph Sobel, of Virginia Beach, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-041-607

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 3000 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southeast. The following was arrested: 18-year-old Kennedy Lattimore, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-041-904

A CZ P-07 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 600 block of F Street, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 23-year-old Cooper Ariel Portillo Romero, of Falls Church, VA, and 24-year-old Jennifer Londono, of Springfield, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Simple Assault while Armed, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Assault on a Police Officer, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 22-042-024

Sunday, March 27, 2022

A Kahr Arms CT9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4000 block of South Capitol Street, Southwest. CCN: 22-042-041

A Ruger P89 9mm caliber handgun and a .357 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun were recovered in the 1300 block of Columbia Road, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 23-year-old Jovon Antonio Barnes, of Southeast, D.C., 29-year-old Stephen Grier, of District Heights, MD, and 25-year-old Nicco Young, of Temple Hills, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Receive or Possess a Firearm which is not Identified by Serial Number, Felon in Possession, Fugitive from Justice, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-042-091

A Taurus Millennium PT-111 G2 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2600 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 22-042-094

A Smith & Wesson MP Shield 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1000 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Herminio Nehemias Miranda, of Annandale, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-042-120

A Taurus 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2700 block of Fort Baker Drive, Southeast. CCN: 22-042-183

A Smith & Wesson SW9VE 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 900 block of Mississippi Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Brodrick Elcid Forrest, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Felon in Possession, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-042-309

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 100 block of M Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 37-year-old Daryl Dwayne Thornton, of Upper Marlboro, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon. CCN: 22-040-984

A Phoenix Arms Raven .25 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2600 block of 14th Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-042-360

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 2200 block of 14th Street, Northeast. CCN: 22-042-395

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 600 block of F Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 48-year-old Willie Markus Hill, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Driving under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-042-507

Monday, March 28, 2022

A Taurus G3C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of New York Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Christian Anthony McIntyre, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 22-042-539

A Smith & Wesson SW9VE 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 5000 block of East Capitol Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Delonte Antonio Williams, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Destruction of Property, Fleeing from a Law Enforcement Officer in a Motor Vehicle, No Permit, Counterfeit Tags, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-042-711

A Smith & Wesson MP 380 .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3700 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old John Allen, of Gaithersburg, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 22-042-764

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of Montello Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 22-042-810

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 600 block of Condon Terrace, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Gregory Thigpen, of Suitland, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-042-817

A Colt 1911 80 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 600 block of W Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Kiante Abree Watts, of Lawrenceville, GA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Carrying a Pistol without a License in a Gun Free Zone, Counterfeit Tags, and Loaning Registration, Misuse of Temporary Tags. CCN: 22-042-843

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 4200 block of Brooks Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-042-857

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of Maryland Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Markel Davon Hall, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed. CCN: 22-042-877

A Taurus PT92 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of Good Hope Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Alanders Deon Pryor, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Prohibited Weapon, and Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana while Armed. CCN: 22-042-924

A Smith & Wesson BB gun was recovered in the 600 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Jaylen Jones, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of a BB Gun. CCN: 22-042-828

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from D.C. streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

The Metropolitan Police Department also recovers firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding gun recoveries should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. In an effort to incentivize community members to assist law enforcement, any tip information, to include anonymous tips, will be rewarded up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of an individual and seizure of an illegal gun. In addition, the ATF is offering an additional reward of up to $5,000 for the recovery of a “ghost gun” and/or handgun equipped with a conversion device through the end of the year. While previously only tips that led to convictions were rewarded, now information that leads to the arrest and recovery of a firearm will receive reward payments.

###