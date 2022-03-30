Author Teaches The Different Forms of Love and How to Adapt It

“I’ve met people who have developed that love and they have kept it alive over a span of many years. As adults, they have moved to careers,” — By Ralph Mosgrove

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Ralph Mosgrove will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming London Book Fair 2022 with his published book titled Saying I Love You and Beyond: Is Saying I Love You Enough?.It is a heartfelt book that discusses various forms of love, from unrequited love, friendship, to serious relationships, puppy love, pure love as to children and extended family, to obsessive love, and God’s love. It provided interpretations that connected and how faithful love

summarizes all other forms of love. His tenderness has been instilled within us therefore when we love we are acknowledging him otherwise our love is misplaced and outside of his blessings. “Mosgrove delivers his message in a clear format. In each chapter, he introduces each type of love and then uses real-life testaments to illustrate his thoughts on the role of that love in the human experience. The stories he uses are relatable, realistic, and entertaining. Although he relates each story to Christian values, he does so in a way that is still accessible to both Christians and non-Christians.” — Hannah Beltran, Amazon Customer Review.

“The reader will infer that many of Mosgrove’s vibrant characterizations stem from this charitable activism, in which he doubtless meets people across many social strata who have suffered a multitude of trials in life before seeking the help that people like the author can offer. He writes with an undeniable depth of conviction, plainly setting the parameters of his treatise as he declares his sincere belief in the Christian message. He is careful to express the dark side of some forms of love in contrast to their bright aspects, stating that eros and epithumia, in particular, are, at their worst, subject to permeation by egotism, obsession, perversion, and abuse.” — Reviewed by Barbara Bamberger Scott, US Review of Books.

Saying I Love You and Beyond: Is Saying I Love You Enough?

Written by: Ralph Mosgrove

