Proactive Wellness Centers brings GAINSWave®, the proven therapy for male sexual wellness to Tyson's Corner Virginia
GAINSWave is a game changer for male sexual wellness -- pain-free, drug-free, needle-free and surgery-free with no downtime.TYSONS CORNER, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Proactive Wellness Centers PLC is making waves in the medical world of sexual wellness by joining the GAINSWave® movement to offer the GAINSWave® treatment to men in the Northern Virginia, DC and Maryland area! This breakthrough noninvasive medical therapy uses low-intensity, high frequency shockwave therapy to enhance sexual performance and treat Erectile Dysfunction (ED). Importantly, GAINSWave® is beneficial for prevention, enhancement for the biohackers, and treatment for men with any stage of erectile dysfunction.
Erectile dysfunction affects millions worldwide and is classified as a the inability for a man to maintain an erection that is hard and long enough to perform sexual intercourse. This inability becomes a true medical condition once difficulty persists for an extended period. And beyond being a medical issue, it also becomes an issue that potentially gets in the way of a strong and healthy physical relationship with a man's significant other.
It works like this. As men age, the vessels in their penis weaken, contract and fill with micro-plaque, which can lead to Erectile Dysfunction or just weaker erections and weaker performance to start with. As these tiny vessels become clogged, the penis decreases in sensitivity, making it harder for men to achieve and maintain an erection. Thankfully, GAINSWave can reverse this by using high-frequency acoustic waves to repair existing blood vessels and initiate a regenerative process to improve blood flow and erection quality.
The GAINSWave® network consists of over 400 medical professionals across the nation who specialize in providing patients with natural solutions for ED. Thanks to numerous clinical studies on Low-Intensity Extracorporeal Shockwave Therapy (Li-ESWT), we can see that this therapy not only improves Erectile Dysfunction symptoms but also sexual performance. “ says Dr. Lynese Lawson, founder and Medical Director of Proactive Wellness Centers. In fact, GAINSWave® is the solution to fix ED, enhance performance and/or prevent age related decline in sexual performance.
Patients receiving GAINSWave® therapy have reported improved erection quality, enhanced sexual performance and decreased refractory times between orgasms, which is why this a great alternative to ED medications. GAINSWave® is a drug and surgery-free procedure that only takes about 20 minutes and can enhance a man’s sex life while addressing the root cause of Erectile Dysfunction. We are pleased to have joined the GAINSWave® team and we are available now to treat men with the GAINSWave® Therapy in our office in the heart of Tysons Corner.
