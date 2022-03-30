Amusement Expo International Wraps Largest Event in History
Closing numbers surpass exhibit registrations for popular conference and tradeshow.
Educational sessions were designed to help reshape the industry and provide solutions for challenging industry issues . All were very well attended.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, U.S.A., March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Amusement Expo International (AEI) is proud to announce the highly successful conclusion of its annual conference and tradeshow, following three-and-a-half powerful days filled with product debuts unveiling innovation that will enhance the amusement and entertainment industry and solve the difficult challenges of route operators, distributors, manufacturers, and commercial developers.
— Tim Zahn, AEI 2022 Conference Chair
More than 160 exhibiting companies, including 32 companies new to the convention, presented the latest in games, technology, and business services for such industries as hospitality, retail, family entertainment centers, bowling centers, and commercial properties. This marked an almost 20 percent increase over 2021 figures. Additionally, overall attendance remained strong this year bringing approximately 3,280 industry leaders to educational sessions, tradeshow exhibits and numerous entertainment events.
“The industry is expected to reach over $53 Billion by 2028, and it’s evident this may be the case based on initial feedback we’ve received from our event,” stated Tim Zahn, AEI 2022 conference chair. “Our carefully curated educational sessions were designed to help reshape the industry and provide solutions for challenging industry issues from employment, customer engagement, industry trends, virtual reality, and beyond. All were very well attended.”
One of the many highlights of the event was the industries popular “Beers & Cheers” event recognizing award winners in several categories sponsored by show hosts American Amusement Machine Association (AAMA) and the Amusement & Music Operators Association (AMOA). Award recipients included:
AMOA Innovator Awards
. Stern Pinball for Stern Insider Connected
. Zen One Six Nine Ltd. For VARBox
. Valley-Dynamo for Jet Pong
. Coastal Amusements for Break the Plate
AMOA Operator’s Choice Awards
. Valley-Dynamo for Jet Pong
. Amusement Connect for AC Game Prep
. LAI Games for Asphalt Legends Arcade 5D DX Simulator
AAMA Awards
. Manufacturer of the Year: Raw Thrills
. Distributor of the Year: Shaffer Distributing
. Supplier of the year: Intercard
. Allied Member of the Year: Creative Works
Best Booth Award Winners
. 1-3 Booths: SUZO HAPP
. 4-8 Booths: Prominent Technologies (Prominent Games)
. 9+ Booths: Betson Enterprises
Exhibit sales for Amusement Expo International 2023 have already begun, with AEI returning to Las Vegas March 27-30, 2023. Further details regarding this year’s show, as well as plans for 2023 will be made available in the weeks to come. All are encouraged to visit www.amusementexpo.org for regular updates.
About AEI
The Amusement Expo International is the only conference and trade show sponsored by the industry’s leading professional associations: The American Amusement Machine Association (AAMA) www.coin-op.org and Amusement & Music Operators Association (AMOA) www.amoa.com, who represent this multi-billion-dollar industry. Throughout the three-and-a-half-day event, exhibitors and attendees alike are given top-tier access to connect to the latest innovations, decision makers and leaders representing the Out-of-Home Entertainment business.
About AAMA
The American Amusement Machine Association (AAMA) www.coin-op.org is an international association, representing manufacturers, distributors, suppliers, and location owner/operators for the coin-operated amusement industry. Their mission is to preserve, protect and promote our industry through legislative advocacy, education, events, networking, and member programs.
About AMOA
The Amusement and Music Operators Association (AMOA) www.amoa.com is a national trade association that promotes and strengthens the currency-operated machine industry. For more than 70 years, the Association has successfully united operators and other professionals beyond the scope of amusement machines, providing the tools and support to help businesses grow and thrive.
Jean Marie Saidler
JMS Marketing Inc.
+1 815-893-8714
jsaidler@jmsmkt.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn