Eviction Fears Swell In The Final Push To Get Californians To Apply For Rent Relief

Under state law, non-paying tenants without local eviction protections could face eviction proceedings as soon as this Friday. State lawmakers are now trying to hammer out an extension that would offer eviction protections through June 30, but only for tenants with pending rent relief applicants.

