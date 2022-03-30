(Subscription required) AB 2313, as amended and passed in the Assembly Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, would require the Judicial Council to establish a program to provide training and education for judges in water law cases by 2025.
You just read:
Lawmakers want training for judges hearing water law cases
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.