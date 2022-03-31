Yonah Ghermezian Issues Ocean Pollution 2022 Intelligence Report
We need to find a way to stop polluting the ocean, or else it will be too late for our marine life and for ourselves”NEW YORK, NY, USA, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yonah Ghermezian Issued its Ocean Pollution 2022 Intelligence Report on March 30, 2022. The report focused on the Causes of Ocean Pollution, the Effects of Ocean Pollution on human beings and marine life, and various solutions and preventions.
Oceans account for 70 percent of the earth's but every year billions of pounds of debris, trash, chemicals, and pollutants are entering the seawater - polluting it," according to Ghermezian. This problem is on the rise and it is becoming one of the biggest environmental issues for life on earth. Since oceans play such a pivotal role in the health of this planet as well as all life forms existing on it - ocean pollution is not a problem we can ignore. To understand what causes marine pollution, how it is affecting us, and what role can we play in its prevention.
"The ocean was once a pristine and beautiful place, but now it's full of pollution. The water is so murky that you can't see more than a few feet in front of you, and the smell is horrible," stated Yonah Ghermezian. " It's heartbreaking to see all of the trash and pollution floating in the ocean, and it's even worse knowing that it's killing marine life. There are people who are trying to clean up the ocean, but it's such a huge task. It seems like every day there's another wave of trash washing ashore. We need to find a way to stop polluting the ocean, or else it will be too late for our marine life and for ourselves."
Causes of Ocean Pollution
Pollutants entering the sea are both natural as well as manmade - but in both cases, we human beings are behind the increasing levels of ocean pollution. Here are some of the most significant causes of sea pollution:
1. Oil Spills
2. Surface Run-off
3. Industrial waste (Chemical, Plastic & Metallic)
● Chemical waste
Chemicals are dangerous substances that infiltrate all forms of water bodies. Most of the time, chemicals seep into the ground and get carried to the ground through runoff - contaminating groundwater, stream, and river as well on their way.
● Plastic Waste
Plastic pollution is a growing problem and has adverse effects on humans, as well as marine life. Apart from small plastic pieces, plastic waste majorly consists is microplastics. They are a dangerous form of plastics that contain numerous toxins.
● Metallic Waste
Metallic waste is another dangerous form of pollution. that is brought to the sea by industrial waste. Most common metals that pollute the sea are mercury and lead - both extremely poisonous and hazardous for life inside and surrounding seawater.
4. Agricultural Waste
5. Household Waste
Effects of Ocean Pollution
It may not be as evident, but ocean pollution has a direct negative effect on the health of all living organisms on earth, as well as on our overall environment.
1. Effect on Human Beings
Ocean pollution is a clear threat to human life. Here is how:
● Chemicals that reach the sea are poisonous and can lead to life-threatening disorders. For example, ammonia reacts in the water and forms the dangerous chemical ammonium. Ammonium can be hazardous and lead to organ dysfunction and respiratory problems.
● The growth of microorganisms gives rise to water-borne diseases. Some other dangerous pathogens for example Vibrio bacteria can also cause infections and skin problems when humans come in contact with the water.
● Microplastics have chemicals that enter the food chain and target the endocrine and hormonal systems in humans directly. They are also cancerous - leading to birth defects or infertility.
● Metals like mercury and lead can affect fish that are consumed by humans. These chemicals absorb in human blood through their digestive system and affect the blood's capacity to absorb oxygen.
