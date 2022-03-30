Route 1001 Main Street to Reopen Tonight in Sharpsburg

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing the reopening of Main Street (Route 1001) in Sharpsburg Borough, Allegheny County, will occur tonight, Wednesday, March 30 weather permitting.

Main Street will reopen open to traffic at approximately 11:59 p.m. tonight between 6th Street and 8th Street. The roadway was closed to traffic continuously since March 1 to allow crews to conduct sewer installation, storm sewer installation, and roadway reconstruction work.

Port Authority of Allegheny County buses will resume regular routes through Sharpsburg on Thursday.

Beginning at 6 a.m. Thursday morning, a portion of 6th Street between Main Street and Clay Street will close to traffic continuously through late April. Strom sewer and drainage improvements will occur. Traffic will be detoured.

Posted Detour

From Main Street, take 9th Street

Turn left onto Clay Street

Turn right onto 6th Street

End detour

The work on 6th Street work is part of a $3.83 million drainage improvement project. Crews will work to reduce combined sewer overflows and remove storm water flow from the Ravine Street stream and Route 28. Additional work includes pavement reconstruction, curb ramp construction, utility adjustments, and pavement markings.

