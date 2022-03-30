Submit Release
Route 1001 Main Street to Reopen Tonight in Sharpsburg

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing the reopening of Main Street (Route 1001) in Sharpsburg Borough, Allegheny County, will occur tonight, Wednesday, March 30 weather permitting.

Main Street will reopen open to traffic at approximately 11:59 p.m. tonight between 6th Street and 8th Street. The roadway was closed to traffic continuously since March 1 to allow crews to conduct sewer installation, storm sewer installation, and roadway reconstruction work.

Port Authority of Allegheny County buses will resume regular routes through Sharpsburg on Thursday.

Beginning at 6 a.m. Thursday morning, a portion of 6th Street between Main Street and Clay Street will close to traffic continuously through late April. Strom sewer and drainage improvements will occur. Traffic will be detoured.

Posted Detour

  • From Main Street, take 9th Street

  • Turn left onto Clay Street

  • Turn right onto 6th Street

  • End detour

The work on 6th Street work is part of a $3.83 million drainage improvement project. Crews will work to reduce combined sewer overflows and remove storm water flow from the Ravine Street stream and Route 28. Additional work includes pavement reconstruction, curb ramp construction, utility adjustments, and pavement markings.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #

