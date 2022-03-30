Route 837 Seventh Avenue/Eighth Avenue Improvements Begin Monday in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing work to improve Seventh Avenue/Eighth Avenue (Route 837) in West Homestead Borough, Allegheny County will begin Monday, April 4 weather permitting.

Starting Monday, single-lane restrictions will occur on Seventh and Eighth Avenues in each direction between Neel Street and the Route 885 (Glenwood Bridge) interchange weekdays from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. through mid-November. Some weekend work will occur as needed. One lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction throughout the work zone and parking spaces may temporarily be blocked in various locations as needed while work occurs.

Crews will conduct concrete pavement reconstruction, guide rail, signals, signing, pavement markings, drainage, and ADA curb ramp upgrades, along with other minor miscellaneous construction.

Golden Triangle Construction is the prime contractor.

The full concrete reconstruction on this $5.72 million project stretches approximately one mile on Route 837 (Seventh Avenue/Eighth Avenue) between Neel Streel and the Glenwood Bridge interchange. During construction, the road will close in three separate locations, requiring detours along Seventh Avenue and Eighth Avenue until work concludes in the fall of 2022. The closures will not occur simultaneously.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website. Information about infrastructure in District 11 including completed work and significant projects, is available at http://www.penndot.gov/D11Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/511PAPittsburgh and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot/.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

# # #