Digital Diabetes Management Platform LLENA (AI) Health Solutions Inc partners with Soko, the Farmers’ Market App

Today's consumers understand the linkage between healthy eating and good health. LLENA(AI) & SOKO are making it more accessible and inexpensive. — Hugh Molotsi, CEO of Ujama Inc (developers of Soko).” — Hugh Molotsi

SAN MATEO, CA - CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LLENA (AI) Health Solutions Inc. today has announced a partnership with Soko, the Farmers' Market App (Ujama Inc.) to increase access to farmers markets and healthy foods nationwide. LLENA (AI)’s partnership with Soko will further the goals of LLENA (AI) of getting healthy food in the hands of diabetics and boost efforts with USDA/NIFA pilot program collaborator Southern University Agricultural Research and Extension Center.

Soko is the Farmers’ Market App, spreading the goodness of farmers’ markets to the world. Soko makes it easy for customers to discover farmers’ markets near them. Soko is now available in the LLENA (AI) platform. Soko helps vendors communicate with their customers to share news on what they are bringing to market. Customers can order produce before going to the market, saving them time and ensuring they get the items they want. Vendors can accept credit card payments with no transaction fees using Payments by Soko.

“Now more than ever, consumers understand the linkage between healthy eating and healthy living. Yet for too many, making healthy food choices can be too inconvenient and expensive. At the same time, up to 40% of food grown goes to waste. We are thrilled to partner with LLENA in bridging the divide between consumers and the producers of locally-sourced fresh and healthy produce.” — Hugh Molotsi, CEO of Ujama Inc (developers of Soko).

“LLENA (AI) & Soko - Using AI for Good. Connecting Farmers to the communities that need them most. This partnership gives customers access to healthy food with a purpose of managing chronic disease and building and supporting our communities struggling with food deserts and food insecurities. We have also added additional value to the HBCU Partnership project supported by the USDA on healthy food options for underserved communities. We are super excited about the mission, our purpose and the overall outcome to help farmers, communities with the latest innovative technology. Stay tuned for crowdfunding efforts from both LLENA(AI) Health Solutions, and Soko, the Farmers Market app.” - Charlotta Carter, LLENA (AI) Founder

About:

Soko, the Farmers' Market App

What's not to love about Farmers' Markets? They bring us locally sourced fresh and healthy produce from farmers and small businesses in our community. Soko makes it easy to make patronizing farmers' markets a healthy part of your routine. https://Sokoapp.co/

LLENA (AI) Health Solutions Inc.

Learn to Love Eating Nutritiously Always, LLENA (AI) Health Solutions Inc. is a digital diabetes management platform with personalized recommendations powered by proprietary artificial intelligence. https://llenafood.life

Southern University Agricultural Research and Extension Center

Southern University Agricultural Research & Extension Center Linking Citizens of Louisiana with Opportunities for Success. The SUAREC provides service to the citizens of Louisiana in a manner that is useful in addressing their scientific, technological, social, economic and cultural needs in order to enhance their overall quality of life. Visit: https://www.suagcenter.com/