Dr. Mark East Receives 2021 Mason Andrews Community Service Award from Fellow Physicians at Sentara Hospitals, Norfolk
EINPresswire.com/ -- The medical staff of Sentara Hospitals, Norfolk, has selected Dr. Mark East, one of Sentara’s leading interventional cardiologists, as the recipient of the 2021 Mason Andrews Community Service Award. The Award is given annually to recognize members of the Sentara Norfolk medical staff who have made a significant contribution to education, both in the Sentara hospitals and care facilities as well as the community.
In addition to serving as a cardiologist on the medical staff of Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Dr. Mark East maintains his own practice at East Cardiovascular Specialists in Norfolk, Virginia. Dr. East was named one of the 2021 VA Top Docs by USA Top Docs. He is also the founder of Master Vitamins™ (MasterVitamins.com), which offers vitamin supplements to strengthen the immune system and boost energy levels. Master Vitamins donates at least 10% of its revenue to support charities to aid the homeless, combat hunger, provide disaster relief, support orphans and widows, and provide life services.
“First, I give all honor to Jesus Christ. I am truly humbled to be selected as the recipient of the 2021 Mason Andrews Community Service Award,” said Dr. East. “I believe that good medical care begins with the patient, but it also extends beyond the patient to reach the next generation of medical providers in addition to helping the community. I am grateful to receive this award and what makes this award especially meaningful is that it is presented by my peers.”
Physicians at Norfolk General and Sentara Leigh Hospitals created the Mason Andrews Community Service Award to honor the lifelong contributions of Dr. Mason Andrews, an honored member of the medical staff at Sentara Hospitals, Norfolk, a member of the Eastern Virginia Medical School faculty, and a long-time member of the Norfolk City Council. During his medical career, Dr. Andrews continued to distinguish himself for his work in education and community service. This award recognizes members of the Sentara Medical Staff who continue to carry on that commitment.
Dr. Mark East received his Medical Degree from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill. He completed his medical residency in Internal Medicine and Fellowships in Cardiology and Interventional Cardiology at Duke University Medical Center. During his residency, he also distinguished himself as the Assistant Chief Resident of Internal Medicine and Chief Fellow at Duke Clinical Research Institute.
Dr. East has been practicing in the Hampton Roads area for 17 years and East Cardiovascular Specialists has been providing personalized medical care for more than a decade. East Cardiovascular Specialists distinguishes itself by caring for and about patients, providing comprehensive patient care by applying education, experience, and faith in God. As Dr. East notes, personalized Medicine is caring for people and caring about people, respecting their background, life experience, and preferences.
To learn more about Dr. Mark East and East Cardiovascular Specialists, please visit DocForHeart.com. If you would like to set up an appointment for your annual Heart Health Check-up, please call East Cardiovascular Specialists at 757-222-0012.
Ye-Vetta Wilson-Worst
Ye-Vetta Wilson-Worst
East Cardiovascular Associates
+1 757-513-3097
Info@DocForHeart.com
Dr. Mark East - East Cardiovascular Specialists