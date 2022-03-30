Submit Release
Lane Closures Begin April 4 for Repaving of U.S. 95 Between State Route 140 and McDermitt

CARSON CITY, Nev. – Single lane closures begin April 4 on U.S. 95 north of Winnemucca as the Nevada Department of Transportation resurfaces the highway.

Periodic lane closures will be in place between 6 a.m.-8 p.m. April 4 through late October on sections of U.S. 95 between the State Route 140 junction north of Winnemucca and McDermitt near the Nevada-California state line. The majority of lane closures will take place Mondays through Fridays, with periodic weekend lane closures for paving. Drivers should anticipate traffic delays of up to 30 minutes as pilot cars alternate directions of traffic through the work zone. Motorists are advised to follow all work zone signage and controls, as roadway surfaces will vary during paving. 

The project will ultimately remove and repave two inches of aging roadway surface on approximately 40 miles of U.S. 95 for a smoother and safer drive. The project will also improve and replace roadway drainage pipes, add two roadside chain-up areas, and repave the roadside rest area. Enhanced livestock and wildlife crossing signs, as well as radar speed limit feedback signs, will also be installed  The project will improve the highway after it was last fully resurfaced in 1999. Future improvements on U.S. 95 in downtown McDermitt are also planned.

Additional state highway information is available at dot.nv.gov or by calling (775) 888-7000. Also follow @NevadaDOTElko on Twitter for traffic and project updates in northern Nevada, and @nevadadot on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram for updates from across the state.

