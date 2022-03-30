Gov. Wolf Announces Extension of Disaster Declaration for Fern Hollow Bridge Collapse

Governor Tom Wolf today announced an extension of the disaster declaration issued following the collapse of Pittsburgh’s Fern Hollow Bridge in January.

“While we have made significant progress since the collapse of the bridge, much remains to be accomplished in an efficient manner so as to not further disturb life and commerce in the area,” said Gov. Wolf. “Extending the disaster declaration ensures the ability to act quickly and without barriers for the people and businesses of Pittsburgh who rely on this critical infrastructure.”

Today, the General Assembly extended the disaster declaration via House Resolution 188 until September 30, 2022. The extension authorizes state agencies to continue using all available resources and personnel, as necessary, to manage the situation and repairs.

“I’m grateful to the General Assembly for recognizing the need and taking action with this resolution, we are committed to continuing to work together to expedite this process for a return to normal commuting in the area,” added Gov. Wolf.