Nominations are Being Accepted for the 2022 MAHPERD Teacher of the Year Awards

Nominations are being accepted for the 2022 Maine Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation, and Dance (MAHPERD) Teacher of the Year awards.

MAHPERD Teacher of the Year Awards are presented to health education, physical education, and adapted physical education teachers who have demonstrated outstanding dedication to their students and profession. Eligibility requirements include prior and current membership in MAHPERD.

Maine educators in the following categories are eligible for consideration:

Elementary Physical Education Teacher

Middle Level Physical Education Teacher

Secondary Physical Education Teacher

Adapted Physical Education Teacher

Health Education Teacher (All levels)

Recreation Professional

Dance Professional

There are many deserving teachers throughout the State of Maine and MAHPERD would like to be able to recognize more of those individuals. Click here for more information regarding eligibility, nomination criteria and to access the nomination form. Nominations are due by April 15th.

For more information, contact MAHPERD Awards Chairperson Kayla McGee at mahperdawards@gmail.com before April 15th.