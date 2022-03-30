Nathaniel Crawford Discusses The Ukranian Conflict's Impact On His South Florida Real Estate Forecast

/EIN News/ -- Fort Lauderdale, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fort Lauderdale, Florida -

Real estate broker Nathaniel Crawford, from Black Luxury Realty, discussed the effect the Russian invasion of Ukraine is likely to have on the South Florida real estate market during an interview with ABC Channel 25, WPBF News.

Nathaniel Crawford is the Managing Broker of Black Luxury Realty, a luxury and waterfront real estate agency based in Fort Lauderdale, FL. Nathaniel is a Florida native who graduated with a degree in Marketing from Georgia Southwestern State University. He uses his experience of the South Florida real estate market, along with his knowledge of current affairs, to weigh in on how the current Ukrainian conflict could influence property prices in the United States.

Crawford was recently interviewed by ABC Channel 25 WPBF News reporter Sooji Nam and asked his thoughts on the brewing crisis in Europe. Crawford also discussed the lack of affordable housing in South Florida for middle-class income buyers. Inflation is also responsible for the rise in the cost of construction materials which has seen an increase of almost 22% according to the National Association of Home Builders. The war in Europe is not only affecting home prices but also fuel prices which are spiking, impacting supply chains, and further raising property prices.

In his interview on WPBF Nathaniel Crawford says, “The trend of unaffordability is going to continue. We have roughly six months' worth of single-family inventory in Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach County. And about eight months' worth of condo inventory in Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach County. With the average single-family home price being a little over $600,000. That coupled with even more volatility when it comes to oil, which then increases transportation costs, which then gets passed onto consumers in the form of higher costs on everything. One of those big things, of course, is real estate. Few people have the option to be able to say ‘hey well things are bad. But if they’re going to be bad, I would rather they be bad on the beach.' They can afford to do that. But there are a lot of people that can’t afford to do that. And those are the people that are going to get squeezed. I think we’re going to start to see more of a migration of the middle class to North and Central Florida, especially with stuff like Brightline.”

When asked about his opinion on the South Florida real estate forecast, Nathaniel Crawford advised property seekers by saying, “Be very decisive. Now is not the market to negotiate. It’s a sellers’ market. As a buyer, you want to put your best foot forward on your first offer. If you’re willing to go 5, 10, 15 thousand dollars above appraised value, say that. Don’t expect a counteroffer because you won’t get a counteroffer.”

Readers who want to find out more about Nathaniel Crawford and his company Black Luxury Realty can visit his website and browse South Florida properties in several popular areas such as Miami Beach, Sunny Isles Beach, and Fort Lauderdale.

Readers can also browse several reviews of the services he provides to his clients which praise his knowledge of the South Florida real estate market, patience, professionalism and candor, and peerless work ethic that has helped clients achieve their real estate goals.

Visit Crawford’s website Black Luxury Miami here: https://www.blackluxurymiami.com

Nathaniel provides his services to everyone from first-time home buyers, to seasoned luxury buyers looking for oceanfront residences or investment properties.

Nathaniel Crawford can be contacted at the phone number (305) 229-9743 or the email address nathaniel.crawford@gmail.com.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OZ7UsUFuQlQ

###

For more information about Black Luxury Realty, contact the company here:



Black Luxury Realty

Nathaniel Crawford

305-229-9743

nathanie.crawford@gmail.com

501 E Las Olas Blvd Suite 303, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Nathaniel Crawford