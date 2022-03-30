NEWS

Allen Parish Man Convicted Regarding Theft of Livestock

March 30, 2022

BATON ROUGE, LA – The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) and the Allen Parish District Attorney’s Office announced the conviction of Ricky Thompson, age 72, of Pitkin. Thompson pled no contest to one count of theft over $25,000.

Thompson was arrested in 2018 on six counts of theft of property having a value of $25,000 or more in four different parishes. The LDAF Livestock Brand Commission investigators say the thefts occurred between August and October 2017.

Louisiana has eight public livestock markets where producers can sell their livestock. Investigators say four of the eight livestock markets were targeted by Thompson. Those sale barns are in Allen, Avoyelles, East Baton Rouge, and St. Landry parishes. The conviction comes from Allen parish.

As a result of his conviction, Mr. Thompson now faces a five-year prison term – suspended, three years of probation, significant fines, restitution, and no contact with Kinder Livestock Auction. The restitution of $180,000 has been paid in full. The conviction allows Thompson to continue farming but will effectively prevent him from obtaining a permit to be a livestock dealer.

“We are happy to see justice served to Mr. Thompson’s victims and equally happy to have the means to keep him out of the sale barns in the future,” said LDAF Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M. “I’m proud of the Livestock Brand Commission team for staying the course and getting the felony conviction, and I’m appreciative of District Attorney Joe Green for getting us there.”

“We appreciate the hard work of the LDAF Livestock Brand Commission agents, specifically agent Scott Perry and former agent Jessie Bellard as well as the dedication District Attorney Investigator Will Johnson gave to the case,” said 33rd Judicial District Attorney Joe Green. “This office will continue to take the theft of livestock and how it affects our community and families very seriously.”

This case was investigated by the LDAF’s Livestock Brand Commission, with the assistance of the Special Rangers of the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association. This case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Laketha Holmes.

