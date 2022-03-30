DR. WENYI YU OFFERS A STRATEGIC BOOK ABOUT THE DESTINY OF THE UNITED STATES
Author Wenyi Yu presents an analytical read about the U.S.A.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The United States of America isn’t called “The Melting Pot” for no reason. However, the well-loved United States isn’t perfect. It has its issues, and such matters are addressed by Dr. Wenyi Yu in his latest book -- "The Destiny of The United States of America, 2nd edition of The United States of America: Facts, Analysis and Strategy." In this compelling and insightful read, he writes about topics concerning the country from the “mirror of history,” the Cold War, the US presidents, politics, culture, economy, diplomacy, and more. Readers who enjoy articles about civil concerns will find Dr. Yu’s strategic analyses of the issues that are presented in the book.
Dr. Yu has been working in New York State for more than a decade. He was praised by former President Barack Obama, calling his economic and population strategy a “thoughtful suggestion” in 2012. As a respected scholar, Dr. Wenyi Yu has received rigorous academic training in multiple industries. He has done excellent work in the fields of national political, economic, cultural, and population changes. Many analysis results in the first edition of the book were confirmed.
“The only purpose of this book is to make all those who live in the U.S. or love America to be better off in the new century,” Dr. Yu states in the book’s introduction. This monograph is unique in the U.S. where rich cultures have blended together to make a completely diverse yet knitted community. With all the opportunities that America has to offer, the author considered that the one billion population, regional economic engine, reform of presidential campaign, and US Dollar and the new Marshall Plan are the most important.
A tasteful read on socio-economic agendas, this book is up for grabs on Amazon! Discover other books written by Dr. Wenyi Yu on his Amazon page as well, including the first edition of "The United States of America: Facts, Analysis and Strategy."
