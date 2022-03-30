Freda Wagman Tells of Her Twelve-Year Volunteer Journey in Her Book “Snippets from the Trenches, a Mother’s AIDS Memoir”
A mother goes all-out with honesty and bravery, sharing her involvement in the AIDS community.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freda Wagman brings a heartfelt read in her autobiographical memoir, “Snippets from The Trenches.” In this compelling book, she shares her bittersweet journey as a volunteer in the AIDS community after her son, Gary has been diagnosed with HIV.
Wagman generously writes about her involvement with AIDS Foundation in Houston, where she assisted and established
supportive relationships with the men and women in the community who have been infected with the virus—where most have,
unfortunately, lost their lives to it.
Wagman tended to the foundation’s various needs however she could. Her journey as a volunteer started because she wanted to be prepared for the possible loss of her son, Gary. Her storytelling power pierces straight to the heart, touching the lives of those who read her book.
George, a father to an HIV-positive gay man, shares his sincere thoughts about Wagman’s story. “This story of passion and hard work for the AIDS cause and for those who become infected is the story of a volunteer angel, doing her best in the face of knowing that the odds are all against her. Living through each tragedy and still being able to help is a mental and physical challenge that few people could manage. This part of the story will give others the courage to persist and assist.”
Freda Wagman’s story of hope, love, and camaraderie surely is an empowering book for those who seek a purposeful read.
“Snippets from the Trenches” is now available in print and digital formats in leading bookstores.
