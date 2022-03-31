The Dealer Grid has added over 1.5 million units of inventory, across a nationwide network of 21,000+ plus dealerships
EINPresswire.com/ -- Today's news from the Dealer Grid describes how a digital marketplace can augment its services by integrating a proven automotive transportation and technology provider into its already existing network. This partnership will enable The Dealer Grid to act as a self-sustaining inventory acquisition system to dealers across the entire United States.
The Dealer Grid, the Nation’s most expansive dealer-to-dealer inventory acquisition network, today announced it has partnered with the nation’s premiere automotive transportation, technology and service provider, ShipYourCarNow. This partnership will provide a seamless shipping solution to complete The Dealer Grid’s digital marketplace, which currently boasts over 1,500,000 pieces of inventory across more than 21,000 dealerships.
This network, which currently boasts over 1.5 million units of inventory spread out across more than 21,000 dealerships, is easily accessible through The Dealer Grid’s online portal. The Dealer Grid provides tools such as the Wishlist and Buy Bid features, services which are unique to The Dealer Grid’s platform.
All companies within this space are faced with the same proposition - build an entire transportation technical solution, staff it, find carriers, provide customer service, carry transportation insurance, monitor shipping status, collect Bills of Lading, pay carriers and deal with insurance claims (along with a few more things not even mentioned). This can create challenges.
Alternatively, they can outsource to a company that specializes in automotive transportation as its primary service and focus, ShipYourCarNow.
The Dealer Grid, by partnering with ShipYourCarNow has chosen to focus on its core competency; online inventory acquisition. The Dealer Grid CEO Stephanie Meyer had this to say of ShipYourCarNow, “At The Dealer Grid, we are both excited about the endless possibilities of this partnership, as well as proud to be working with ShipYourCarNow specifically. I chose ShipYourCarNow due to their authenticity - both in service and culture. We want to change the landscape of the industry, while working with like-minded and respectable individuals. ShipYourCarNow checks both boxes and puts us in prime position for the future.”
“Together with ShipYourCarNow The Dealer Grid will provide access to over a million units of inventory across the nation, spread across an ever-expanding network of dealerships. Not only will The Dealer Grid provide access to an entire nation of inventory, we will also provide on-platform transportation services through our partnership with ShipYourCarNow” Meyer said.
“Now through our API integrations and automated shipping technology companies can have our platform and services embedded in their solution in as little as a week and provide a complete integrated shipping solution to their customer base!” said Gavin Kesten, ShipYourCarNow founder, and CEO.
The ShipYourCarNow solution provides The Dealer Grid with an answer that literally leaves all the driving in ShipYourCarNow’s hands. “With our suite of Integrated Automotive Transportation Solutions, we have the flexibility to meet any business process requirements for an awesome user experience.” said John Robertson, Executive Vice President of ShipYourCarNow.
“The Dealer Grid chose a completely seamless solution, all information required for the transport is automatically completed via API. The customer experience is as easy as choosing how quickly they would like their car delivered and checking the box. We make it happen from there.” Robertson added.
About ShipYourCarNow
Since 2010, ShipYourCarNow has been providing North American and International shipping to the entire vehicle transportation industry, from personally owned passenger vehicles to heavy equipment. We service dealers, auctions, fleet managers, and remarketing companies from coast to coast. Our technology, people, and processes have lifted us to the forefront of our industry. Our single-minded focus on the transportation of vehicles and equipment has allowed us to develop the technological tools capable of providing smart, efficient, seamless integration to our customers websites and business processes. Visit ShipYourCarNow.biz for more information
About The DealerGrid
The Dealer Grid is an always-online dealer-to-dealer inventory acquisition network, designed to augment your dealership’s inventory acquisition practices. We utilize a nationwide network of more than 1.5 million units of inventory, spread across an ever-expanding matrix of dealerships which currently stands at 21,000+. We provide specific tools such as the wishlist and buy-bid features, designed to help dealerships target the exact units of inventory that they need. Visit www.thedealergrid.com for more information.
Stephanie Meyer
Stephanie Meyer
