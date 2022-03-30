Moonstrike Using the Unreal Engine Releases the Game Footages of Moon Surface

/EIN News/ -- Moonstrike is a blockchain-based game developed on Binance Smart Chain. The game is a play-to-earn multiplayer with shooter and development based on AAA quality from Unreal Engine.







Moonstrike is a blockchain-based game that includes a play-to-earn component and first- and third-person shooting. Players can build their base and battle it out with other players on the moon in the game.

The platform is built on Binance Smart Chain and Epic Games’ Unreal Engine. This technology is used to create the highest-quality 3-D games with AAA grades. Users will access unique design enhancements by purchasing NFTS and using it in the game.

One of the critical aspects of the platform is its premium playstyle and designs, which are brought up in the crypto metaverse. Players of all skills will have access to the Moonstrike gaming platform. The game is now available on desktop PCs, offering challenging gameplay for those intrigued.

Players will be able to control soldiers on the moon in this game, competing for control of essential spots and resources on the battlefield. Users with unique character and weapon models, resources, and vehicles will access a range of NFT features to manage and control the NFT-based player economy.

The platform also includes components such as squad-based 5v5 FPS warfare and construction and land ownership. Players will be able to collect and trade NFT-based elements and other resources such as vehicles, base facilities, and plots. Furthermore, during PVP games, players will be able to use items such as weapons and consumables to acquire an edge over the competition.

The Unreal Engine produced by Moonstrike is quite useful in the game. It offers the competition with a visually stunning in-game universe that stays true to what devoted players have come to expect from the most recent AAA games on the market. While still in its early stages, combat physics demonstrates a thorough understanding of the genre and a clear desire to build a solid reality within the game. Players will acquire and sell items that generate a return as the game grows, thanks to the NFT blockchain elements.

The first screenshots from Moonstrike have been revealed. Players can notice the outstanding quality of the lunar surface in those screenshots, which is due to the use of Unreal Engine. This may pique the interest of many professional gamers and investors looking to invest in a game that offers a fair and healthy battle rivalry while also returning double the amount invested.

Moon Strike is a new NFT Play-to-Earn game based on blockchain technology released soon. The platform is a one-of-a-kind addition to the NFT play-to-earn gaming market, integrating high-quality first-person shooter PVP action with base-building and resource harvesting elements.

For more information, players can visit the website here. Also, for more updates, players can follow Moonstrike’s Twitter or join its community on Telegram or Discord.

