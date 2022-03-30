Author Indulge in Character Traits in Her New Book About Rocky the Raccoon

Rocky the Respectful Raccoon and His Red Sunglasses By Janet Councilman

“Rocky kept his feelings to himself. He was a quiet, rather shy raccoon. He never told his friends how he felt about having the bold black mask...” — Excerpts from Rocky the Respectful Raccoon and His Red Sunglasses.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Janet H. Councilman published her book about character traits titled Rocky the Respectful Raccoon and His Red Sunglasses. Rocky Raccoon is the main character, and his friends live in the Old Oak Woods. He is a friend and leader that helps his friends make the right decisions. Each story of the six traits has characters facing dilemmas that end on a positive note. Ms. Councilman said, “I was inspired by the Guidance Counselor at the school that I worked at as a teacher assistant. My books are a positive role model for young students to learn right from wrong and be motivated to read each story and share it with their friends.

“This is a powerful lesson for young children to see in action through Rocky’s story. Not only will children learn how to treat others but also how to treat themselves by opening up to others when they feel bad about something. School districts all over the country are looking for ways to teach social and emotional learning (SEL) or soft skills like respect, empathy, resilience, and curiosity. Many schools still use organizations like CASEL, which breaks SEL down into broad categories

like social awareness, self-management, and relationship skills. What they have created through SEL curriculum and activities, librarians and teachers have been doing for years with stories like Rocky’s that allow children to see social and emotional traits being used or learned through experiences and consequences.” — Michelle Jacobs, U.S. Review of Books. Janet H. Councilman attended Ringling School of Art and Design in Sarasota, Florida, and majored in Commercial Art. She had worked for two printing companies in their art department.

She worked with autistic students for eleven years at South Graham Elementary. Although she retired, Janet still writes children’s books and has six books published now. She currently lives in Burlington, North Carolina. Rocky the Respectful Raccoon and His Red Sunglasses.

Written by: Janet H. Councilman

Kindle |

Paperback |

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.

About Authors Press

Authors Press is an online publishing company and book reseller catering to the needs of both experienced and aspiring authors as well as readers. They offer the best publishing solutions for full-time and independent authors. The company’s team of proofreaders, editors, designers, and publishing professionals are committed to achieving industry standards for their client’s work to be published, marketed, and sold.

Please visit www.authorspress.com for more information.