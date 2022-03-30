Marine Hydrolyzed Collagen Market to Reach USD 1976.52 Million by 2030; Increasing Acceptance of Marine Hydrolyzed Collagen-Based Liposome Drug Delivery Systems to Propel Growth: The Brainy Insights

The increasing consumption of marine hydrolyzed collagen-based confectionery products to drive the marine hydrolyzed collagen market in North America region.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global marine hydrolyzed collagen market is expected to grow from USD 984.64 million in 2021 to USD 1976.52 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.05% during the forecast period 2022-2030.

Hydrolyzed marine collagen is marine collagen that has undergone hydrolysis, an enzymatic, clean procedure that affects breaking the collagen down to more digestible collagen hydrolyzed for maximum effectiveness & bioavailability. Marine collagen is made from fish. In cell culture, marine collagen improves the quality of collagen, while in animals, it facilitates the expansion of bone mineral density & toughness.

Hydrolyzed marine collagen extraction from conventional sources such as bovine & porcine include some restrictions because of the health problems like swine flu & bovine spongiform encephalopathy. Marine by-products like fish viscera also describe an excellent source for the extraction of hydrolyzed collagen. This waste material has been utilized to produce hydrolyzed collagen with functional bioactive properties.



The rising adoption of marine hydrolyzed collagen-based products in dietary supplements is expected to boost demand for the market during the projection period. The factors such as the increasing need for marine hydrolyzed-based collagen products in dietary supplements for health conditions such as arthritis osteoarthritis with older age are also helping to boost the market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, growth in the cosmetics enterprise and the potential advantages of marine hydrolyzed collagen to skin health also contribute to market growth. Further, the raised awareness about overall health among the masses during the epidemic augmented the consumption of immunity & health-boosting food products & beverages that boost the product demand worldwide in the market growth.

Key players operating in the market include Ashland, Croda International Plc., Beyond Biopharma Co. Ltd, Collagen Solutions Plc., Weishardt Holding SA, Rousselot, GELITA AG, and Titan Biotech. To enhance their market position in the global marine hydrolyzed collagen market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.

The cosmetics & personal care led the market with a market share of 34.13% and a market value of around 336.06 million in 2021.

The application segment is divided into food & beverages, cosmetics & personal care, healthcare, and others. The cosmetics & personal care led the market with a market share of 34.13% and a market value of around 336.06 million in 2021. This growth is attributed to the improved awareness of individuals and the increasing demand for marine hydrolyzed collagen-based biomaterials in healthcare sectors. They speed up the injury recovery method and help in weight management.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Marine Hydrolyzed Collagen Market:

North America (U.S. Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

North America region emerged as the largest market for the global marine hydrolyzed collagen market with a market share of 39.21% and a market value of around 386.08 million in 2021. North America currently dominates the marine hydrolyzed collagen market, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. This is due to the demand for marine collagen in Canada & Mexico which is mainly driven by its increasing uses in the food & beverage, and healthcare industries. Further, the rise in the obtainability of fish at lower prices has profited local initiatives. The increase in the collagen enterprise is thriving is further anticipated to drive the growth of the marine hydrolyzed collagen market in the region in the coming years. Furthermore, the Asia Pacific region is expected to show the fastest CAGR of 13.07% over the projection period. This growth is attributed to the increasing incidences of osteoporosis and growing customer awareness. Also, increasing demand for nutritious and healthy food & beverages assists boost the region’s growth. Moreover, the high demand for cosmetic & nutraceutical products in countries like China & Japan is also helping to propel the market growth during the projection period in this region.

About the report:

The global marine hydrolyzed collagen market is analysed based on value (USD Million). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

