I-96 Flex Route update: Weekend work and South Hill Road bridge closure in Oakland County

Contact:

Agency:

Diane Cross, MDOT Office of Communications, CrossD2@Michigan.govTransportation

NOVI, Mich. ­- Beginning 8 p.m. Friday, westbound I-96 will have one lane open from I-275 to Kent Lake Road through 5 a.m. Monday for drainage work, pavement repair work, shoulder paving, and bridge work. There will also be short-term intermittent ramp closures.

Work will also continue weekdays with daily single-lane closures through late May:

Westbound I-96 from I-275 to Kent Lake Road from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Eastbound I-96 from Kent Lake Road to I-275 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

South Hill Road in Lyon Township will be closing over I-96 for a month for bridge repair work beginning 7 a.m. Monday, April 11, weather permitting, through 5 p.m. Monday, May 9.

South Hill Road detours:

Northbound South Hill Road: westbound Grand River Avenue to northbound Milford Road, then eastbound Pontiac Trail to South Hill Road.

Southbound South Hill Road: westbound Pontiac Trail to southbound Milford Road, then eastbound Grand River Avenue to South Hill Road.

This I-96 Flex Route project includes rebuilding the freeway, rebuilding the median shoulders for use during peak periods, sign upgrades, and active traffic management installation, including intelligent transportation systems (ITS) equipment, overhead gantry installation and ramp signals for metering traffic onto the freeway. Electronic message boards will alert drivers with speed advisories and travel information.

Details on this three-year-project are available at DrivingOakland.com, along with contact information.