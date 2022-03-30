HHS Awards $256.6 Million to Expand and Restore Access to Equitable and Affordable Title X Family Planning Services Nationwide
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) awarded $256.6 million in grant funding to support 76 grantees to deliver equitable, affordable, client-centered, and high-quality family planning services. These grants will restore access to Title X services nationwide and fill service gaps caused by more than a quarter of Title X providers withdrawing from the program over the past two and a half years in response to the previous administration’s Title X rule.
"These awards mark the first time since September 2019 when vital Title X services are available nationwide," said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. "As communities face unyielding assaults on reproductive health care, I am proud that our nation can help bolster access to essential health and family planning services."
In October 2021, HHS issued a new regulation, "Ensuring Access to Equitable, Affordable, Client-Centered, Quality Family Planning Services," that reinforced Title X’s emphasis on quality, equity, and access for all individuals who seek high-quality family planning services.
"For more than 50 years, Title X family planning clinics have provided breast and cervical cancer screening, contraceptive counseling and care, and STI/HIV testing and treatment to low-income or uninsured individuals," said ADM Rachel L. Levine, Assistant Secretary for Health. "This announcement delivers on the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to restore access to affordable, quality family planning services."
"Title X, which has perhaps never been more crucial in our nation’s history, is a lifeline to quality sexual and reproductive health care, including patient-centered care for LGBTQI+ individuals," said Jessica Swafford Marcella, HHS Deputy Assistant Secretary for Population Affairs. "Today’s awards support providers across the country, who tirelessly dedicate themselves to the Title X program and the clients under their care."
Title X is the only federal grant program dedicated solely to providing individuals with comprehensive family planning and related preventive health services. The program supports a diverse network of clinics including state and local health departments, federally qualified health centers, hospital-based sites, and other private nonprofit and community-based health centers.
FY2022 Title X National Family Planning Services Grant Awards
|Grantee Name
|Geographic Service Area
|FY2022 Funding Amount
|Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, HI, AK, IN, and KY
|Alaska
|$1,102,570
|Alaska Department of Health & Social Services
|Alaska
|$540,660
|Alabama Department of Public Health
|Alabama
|$5,549,220
|Arkansas Department of Health
|Arkansas
|$4,026,880
|Arizona Family Health Partnership
|Arizona
|$6,109,900
|Essential Access Health
|California
|$13,200,000
|Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment
|Colorado
|$4,199,090
|Planned Parenthood of Southern New England, Inc.
|Connecticut
|$1,890,000
|Cornell Scott Hill Health Corporation
|Connecticut
|$653,150
|Unity Health Care, Inc.
|Washington, DC
|$1,361,220
|Delaware Health and Social Services
|Delaware
|$1,133,730
|Florida Department of Health
|Florida
|$11,800,000
|The Family Health Centers of Georgia, Inc.
|Georgia
|$8,300,000
|Essential Access Health
|Hawaii
|$2,100,000
|Family Planning Council of Iowa
|Iowa
|$2,217,990
|Iowa Department of Public Health
|Iowa
|$1,555,410
|Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, HI, AK, IN, and KY
|Idaho
|$538,040
|Idaho Department of Health & Welfare
|Idaho
|$1,300,000
|Illinois Department of Public Health
|Illinois
|$5,400,000
|Indiana Family Health Council
|Illinois
|$1,492,500
|Aunt Martha's Health and Wellness, Inc.
|Illinois
|$1,750,000
|Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, HI, AK, IN, and KY
|Indiana
|$542,670
|Indiana Family Health Council
|Indiana
|$4,602,140
|Kansas Department of Health & Environment
|Kansas
|$2,572,410
|Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, HI, AK, IN, and KY
|Kentucky
|$500,610
|Kentucky Cabinet for Health & Family Services
|Kentucky
|$4,969,590
|Louisiana Department of Health
|Louisiana
|$4,788,720
|Massachusetts Department of Public Health
|Massachusetts
|$5,896,000
|Maryland Department of Health
|Maryland
|$4,000,000
|Family Planning Association of Maine, Inc.
|Maine
|$1,925,000
|Michigan Department of Health & Human Services
|Michigan
|$7,600,000
|Planned Parenthood Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota
|Minnesota
|$2,880,000
|Ramsey County
|Minnesota
|$686,630
|Missouri Family Health Council, Inc.
|Missouri
|$5,312,500
|Converge, Inc
|Mississippi
|$4,505,740
|Bridgercare
|Montana
|$2,025,000
|North Carolina Department of Health & Human Services
|North Carolina
|$7,800,000
|Planned Parenthood South Atlantic
|North Carolina
|$477,720
|North Dakota Department of Health
|North Dakota
|$1,072,010
|Family Planning Council of Nebraska dba Nebraska Family Planning
|Nebraska
|$2,029,510
|New Hampshire Department of Health & Human Services
|New Hampshire
|$918,140
|Planned Parenthood of Northern New England
|New Hampshire
|$502,500
|New Jersey Family Planning League, Inc.
|New Jersey
|$8,550,000
|New Mexico Department of Health
|New Mexico
|$3,169,090
|Southern Nevada Health District
|Nevada
|$1,400,000
|Nevada Primary Care Association
|Nevada
|$2,052,050
|New York State Department of Health
|New York
|$11,808,930
|Public Health Solutions
|New York
|$2,730,000
|Ohio Department of Health
|Ohio
|$7,040,000
|Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio
|Ohio
|$2,000,000
|Oklahoma State Department of Health
|Oklahoma
|$4,500,000
|Oregon Health Authority
|Oregon
|$3,159,860
|Family Health Council of Central Pennsylvania, Inc.
|Pennsylvania
|$2,893,130
|Adagio Health, Inc.
|Pennsylvania
|$3,546,470
|Maternal and Family Health Services, Inc
|Pennsylvania
|$1,609,630
|AccessMatters
|Pennsylvania
|$5,615,650
|Rhode Island Department of Health
|Rhode Island
|$1,147,500
|South Carolina State Dept of Health & Environmental Control
|South Carolina
|$5,109,760
|Planned Parenthood South Atlantic
|South Carolina
|$569,980
|South Dakota Department of Health
|South Dakota
|$1,008,350
|State of Tennessee
|Tennessee
|$7,108,750
|Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas Family Planning & Preventative Health Services
|Texas
|$2,305,890
|Women's Health and Family Planning Association of Texas dba Every Body Texas
|Texas
|$15,400,000
|Virginia League for Planned Parenthood
|Virginia
|$1,258,790
|Virginia Department of Health
|Virginia
|$3,450,000
|Vermont Department of Health
|Vermont
|$837,160
|Washington State Department of Health
|Washington
|$4,550,000
|Wisconsin Department of Health Services
|Wisconsin
|$3,032,830
|West Virginia Department of Health & Human Resources
|West Virginia
|$2,439,820
|Wyoming Health Council
|Wyoming
|$978,380
|American Samoa Medical Center Authority
|American Samoa
|$324,620
|Guam Department of Public Health & Social Services
|Guam
|$332,500
|Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation
|Northern Mariana Islands
|$200,000
|University of Puerto Rico Medical Sciences Campus
|Puerto Rico
|$3,465,000
|Ministry of Health & Human Services
|Palau
|$200,000
|Virgin Islands Department of Health Group
|Virgin Islands
|$960,360
|Total:
|$256,581,750
More information about the Title X family planning program is available at https://opa.hhs.gov/grant-programs/title-x-service-grants.
Key Biden-Harris Administration Actions Bolstering the Title X Program:
October 4, 2021: announced a new rule Final Regulation Aimed at Ensuring Access to Equitable, Affordable, Client-Centered, Quality Family Planning Services;
November 23, 2021: announced a NOFO for the award of approximately $35 million in grants to enhance and expand the telehealth infrastructure and capacity of Title X family planning providers;
December 13, 2021: awarded a $750,000 single-source supplemental grant to Every Body Texas;
January 21, 2022: announced $6.6 million to address dire need for family planning service grant awards; and
March 30, 2022: announced $259.2 million in Title X national family planning services grants to support equitable, affordable, client-centered, and high-quality family planning services.