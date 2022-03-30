Submit Release
HHS Awards $256.6 Million to Expand and Restore Access to Equitable and Affordable Title X Family Planning Services Nationwide

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) awarded $256.6 million in grant funding to support 76 grantees to deliver equitable, affordable, client-centered, and high-quality family planning services. These grants will restore access to Title X services nationwide and fill service gaps caused by more than a quarter of Title X providers withdrawing from the program over the past two and a half years in response to the previous administration’s Title X rule.

"These awards mark the first time since September 2019 when vital Title X services are available nationwide," said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. "As communities face unyielding assaults on reproductive health care, I am proud that our nation can help bolster access to essential health and family planning services."

In October 2021, HHS issued a new regulation, "Ensuring Access to Equitable, Affordable, Client-Centered, Quality Family Planning Services," that reinforced Title X’s emphasis on quality, equity, and access for all individuals who seek high-quality family planning services.

"For more than 50 years, Title X family planning clinics have provided breast and cervical cancer screening, contraceptive counseling and care, and STI/HIV testing and treatment to low-income or uninsured individuals," said ADM Rachel L. Levine, Assistant Secretary for Health. "This announcement delivers on the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to restore access to affordable, quality family planning services."

"Title X, which has perhaps never been more crucial in our nation’s history, is a lifeline to quality sexual and reproductive health care, including patient-centered care for LGBTQI+ individuals," said Jessica Swafford Marcella, HHS Deputy Assistant Secretary for Population Affairs. "Today’s awards support providers across the country, who tirelessly dedicate themselves to the Title X program and the clients under their care."

Title X is the only federal grant program dedicated solely to providing individuals with comprehensive family planning and related preventive health services. The program supports a diverse network of clinics including state and local health departments, federally qualified health centers, hospital-based sites, and other private nonprofit and community-based health centers.

FY2022 Title X National Family Planning Services Grant Awards

Grantee Name Geographic Service Area FY2022 Funding Amount
Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, HI, AK, IN, and KY Alaska $1,102,570
Alaska Department of Health & Social Services Alaska $540,660
Alabama Department of Public Health Alabama $5,549,220
Arkansas Department of Health Arkansas $4,026,880
Arizona Family Health Partnership Arizona $6,109,900
Essential Access Health California $13,200,000
Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment Colorado $4,199,090
Planned Parenthood of Southern New England, Inc. Connecticut $1,890,000
Cornell Scott Hill Health Corporation Connecticut $653,150
Unity Health Care, Inc. Washington, DC $1,361,220
Delaware Health and Social Services Delaware $1,133,730
Florida Department of Health Florida $11,800,000
The Family Health Centers of Georgia, Inc. Georgia $8,300,000
Essential Access Health Hawaii $2,100,000
Family Planning Council of Iowa Iowa $2,217,990
Iowa Department of Public Health Iowa $1,555,410
Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, HI, AK, IN, and KY Idaho $538,040
Idaho Department of Health & Welfare Idaho $1,300,000
Illinois Department of Public Health Illinois $5,400,000
Indiana Family Health Council Illinois $1,492,500
Aunt Martha's Health and Wellness, Inc. Illinois $1,750,000
Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, HI, AK, IN, and KY Indiana $542,670
Indiana Family Health Council Indiana $4,602,140
Kansas Department of Health & Environment Kansas $2,572,410
Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, HI, AK, IN, and KY Kentucky $500,610
Kentucky Cabinet for Health & Family Services Kentucky $4,969,590
Louisiana Department of Health Louisiana $4,788,720
Massachusetts Department of Public Health Massachusetts $5,896,000
Maryland Department of Health Maryland $4,000,000
Family Planning Association of Maine, Inc. Maine $1,925,000
Michigan Department of Health & Human Services Michigan $7,600,000
Planned Parenthood Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota Minnesota $2,880,000
Ramsey County Minnesota $686,630
Missouri Family Health Council, Inc. Missouri $5,312,500
Converge, Inc Mississippi $4,505,740
Bridgercare Montana $2,025,000
North Carolina Department of Health & Human Services North Carolina $7,800,000
Planned Parenthood South Atlantic North Carolina $477,720
North Dakota Department of Health North Dakota $1,072,010
Family Planning Council of Nebraska dba Nebraska Family Planning Nebraska $2,029,510
New Hampshire Department of Health & Human Services New Hampshire $918,140
Planned Parenthood of Northern New England New Hampshire $502,500
New Jersey Family Planning League, Inc. New Jersey $8,550,000
New Mexico Department of Health New Mexico $3,169,090
Southern Nevada Health District Nevada $1,400,000
Nevada Primary Care Association Nevada $2,052,050
New York State Department of Health New York $11,808,930
Public Health Solutions New York $2,730,000
Ohio Department of Health Ohio $7,040,000
Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio Ohio $2,000,000
Oklahoma State Department of Health Oklahoma $4,500,000
Oregon Health Authority Oregon $3,159,860
Family Health Council of Central Pennsylvania, Inc. Pennsylvania $2,893,130
Adagio Health, Inc. Pennsylvania $3,546,470
Maternal and Family Health Services, Inc Pennsylvania $1,609,630
AccessMatters Pennsylvania $5,615,650
Rhode Island Department of Health Rhode Island $1,147,500
South Carolina State Dept of Health & Environmental Control South Carolina $5,109,760
Planned Parenthood South Atlantic South Carolina $569,980
South Dakota Department of Health South Dakota $1,008,350
State of Tennessee Tennessee $7,108,750
Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas Family Planning & Preventative Health Services Texas $2,305,890
Women's Health and Family Planning Association of Texas dba Every Body Texas Texas $15,400,000
Virginia League for Planned Parenthood Virginia $1,258,790
Virginia Department of Health Virginia $3,450,000
Vermont Department of Health Vermont $837,160
Washington State Department of Health Washington $4,550,000
Wisconsin Department of Health Services Wisconsin $3,032,830
West Virginia Department of Health & Human Resources West Virginia $2,439,820
Wyoming Health Council Wyoming $978,380
American Samoa Medical Center Authority American Samoa $324,620
Guam Department of Public Health & Social Services Guam $332,500
Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation Northern Mariana Islands $200,000
University of Puerto Rico Medical Sciences Campus Puerto Rico $3,465,000
Ministry of Health & Human Services Palau $200,000
Virgin Islands Department of Health Group Virgin Islands $960,360
Total: $256,581,750

More information about the Title X family planning program is available at https://opa.hhs.gov/grant-programs/title-x-service-grants.

Key Biden-Harris Administration Actions Bolstering the Title X Program:

October 4, 2021: announced a new rule Final Regulation Aimed at Ensuring Access to Equitable, Affordable, Client-Centered, Quality Family Planning Services;

November 23, 2021: announced a NOFO for the award of approximately $35 million in grants to enhance and expand the telehealth infrastructure and capacity of Title X family planning providers;

December 13, 2021: awarded a $750,000 single-source supplemental grant to Every Body Texas;

January 21, 2022:  announced $6.6 million to address dire need for family planning service grant awards; and

March 30, 2022: announced $259.2 million in Title X national family planning services grants to support equitable, affordable, client-centered, and high-quality family planning services.

