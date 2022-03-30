Land a Sweet Job with Recruiting for Good to Enjoy Perk 'Good Food in the Hood'
We Appreciate Our Talented Candidates With Sweet Perks+Party Trips! Submit your resume or refer a friend to enjoy it all #sweetlife #partytrips #foodierewards www.GoodFoodinTheHood.com
Let Recruiting for Good Represent You...Land Sweet Job Work Remote and Enjoy Perks #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #recruitingforgood www.RecruitingforGood.com
Staffing agency Recruiting for Good improves the lives of talented professionals by helping them land sweet jobs, rewarding sweet foodie perks, and party trips.
Recruiting for Good is helping fund Girls Design Tomorrow and Kids Love Work Programs (Coming in Fall 2022) to prepare them for life.
Talented professionals represented by Recruiting for Good land sweet jobs; help us generate proceeds that make a positive impact.
Candidates who complete probation period will earn 'Good Food in the Hood' a sweet foodie perk ($500 gift card). And enter into drawing for a sweet party trip (Life is Beautiful in Vegas or 2023 South Beach Food and Wine Festival).
How to Land a Sweet Job and Party for Good?
Email resume to Sara(at)RecruitingforGood(dot)com to land a sweet job, kickass (complete probation period), and party for good.
According to Carlos Cymerman, Recruiting for Good Founder, "Love to make a positive impact, then, help your friends land sweet jobs (refer them to Recruiting for Good); to enjoy sweet perks and party for good!"
About
Love to Land a Sweet Job and Party for Good...Send us your resume today! Know friends, family members, or co-workers looking to land a sweet job and make a positive impact send resume to Sara@RecruitingforGood.com; enjoy sweet foodie perk www.GoodFoodintheHood.com, and enter drawing to win Sweet Party Trips in Vegas (2022), and South Beach (2023).
Love to Make a Positive Impact and Enjoy Sweet Trips to Party for Good...participate in Recruiting for Good referral program to do both. Referrals allow us to generate proceeds and Fund Girls Design Tomorrow...We're rewarding referrals with The Sweetest All Inclusive 4 Day Weekend Trip in South Beach 2023 Wine & Food Festival to learn more visit www.WePartyforGood.com Gift Your Sweet Grad Kid The Perfect Trip to Party for Good! #wepartyforgood
Girls Design Tomorrow is a passion driven venture mentoring program for girls who love to create positive impact companies (coming this Summer 2022). Created by Recruiting for Good, Founder Carlos Cymerman to learn more visit www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com Sustainable Fashion Mentoring created and led by Taryn Hipwell. #tarynhipwell www.TarynHipwell.com
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain Recruiting for Good to find talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. We generate proceeds to make a positive impact. to learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood.
Looking to Land a Sweet Job and Party for Good...Send us your resume today! Know friends, family members, or co-workers looking to land a sweet job and make a positive impact send resume to Sara@RecruitingforGood.com
Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn