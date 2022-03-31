The re-release of "Who The F**K Is That Guy? The Fabulous Journey of Michael Alago" hits streaming platforms
After a three-year stint on Netflix, "Who The F**K Is That Guy? The Fabulous Journey of Michael Alago" is available on Amazon, Google Play, XBOX, and YouTube.
When Alago said the words “I just love music,” I identified with him and knew I could tell his story”NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In association with Rugged Entertainment, Stone Films NYC presents the re-release of "Who The F**K Is That Guy? The Fabulous Journey of Michael Alago." The film is a compelling story of a gay Puerto Rican kid from a Hasidic neighborhood in Brooklyn, NY, whose passion for music helped shape the world's musical landscape.
— Drew Stone, Director
The documentary takes you behind the scenes with this kind-hearted and sometimes self-destructive music fanatic growing up in the 70s and 80s surrounded by some of the most famous musicians. Alago had a passion for bringing music to the world on his terms and lives to talk about it!
Growing up in New York gave Alago the drive to frequent legendary New York clubs such as the legendary CBGB and Max's Kansas City. As a teenager, he formed The Dead Boys Fan club and became the talent booker at the Ritz nightclub in the East Village. By age 24, he became the A&R executive at Elektra Records, where he signed the legendary rock metal band Metallica. Through his incredible music career at Elektra, Geffen Records, and Palm Pictures, he executive produced acts as diverse as White Zombie, Flotsam and Jetsam, and PIL. Alago continued his A&R career with Cyndi Lauper, The Misfits, John Lydon, and jazz legend Nina Simone.
Drew Stone, a current NYC-based documentary filmmaker, found himself backstage at shows and nightclubs in the 1980s, seeing Alago repeatedly.
"Back in my 20s, when the New York City music scene was my life, I would hang out backstage at shows and see the same guy over and over! I always wondered, "Who the F**K is that guy?" So finally, I was compelled to find out. "That guy" was Michael Alago, who changed the face of modern music, and his story was one I had to tell. Making the film has been quite the journey, and in the process, the film reinforced my relentless love for music. It also pays homage to my home, community, and culture, making New York City unique. Art will do that to you, and I'm very fortunate for that."
-Director Drew Stone
In addition to Alago's music career, he has survived both substance abuse and AIDS. Currently, he looks into the future with a healthy, sober lifestyle and attitude. In addition, he has reinvented himself as a visual artist, poet, published art photographer, and writer.
"Who The F**K Is That Guy? The Fabulous Journey of Michael Alago" is now available to the world on the following platforms:
Amazon Prime
Google Play
XBOX
YouTube
About Director Drew Stone:
Drew Stone is an American film director, producer, editor, and musician. His work includes music videos, commercials, documentary films, and television. In addition, he played an active role in the early stages of the American musical movement known as hardcore punk. He co-founded the hardcore bands The Mighty C.O.'s and The High & The Mighty, sang for Antidote for over 30 years, and continues as frontman for New York City's Incendiary Device. In addition, Stone is the host of The New York Hard Core Chronicles LIVE Show and the founder of Stone Films NYC.
