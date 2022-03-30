Cannabis Enthusiasts Head for the Hills with the Return of San Francisco’s Historic 420 Hippie Hill

Free Event Features Live Performances, Comedy Tributes Plans for the First Ever Legal Onsite Sale of Cannabis

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- 420 Hippie Hill returns to San Francisco on April 20, 2022 and it is expected to draw thousands of people to Robin Williams Meadow (formerly Sharon Meadow) in Golden Gate Park. The festival, canceled for the past two years due to COVID, boasts an amazing lineup of music and comedy, with special tributes to comedians Robin Williams and Bob Saget.With the legalization of cannabis in California for both medical and recreational use, cannabis and cannabis-based products – including local equity products – will be available for sale for the first time at Hippie Hill, pending approval of the permit application.Attendees can expect over 40 food and merchandise vendors selling everything from vegan rolls to pre-rolls at the Hippie Hill Farmers Market. Weedmaps , the premier destination for cannabis consumers, is the Presenting Sponsor for the festival.WHO: Talent lineup for Hippie Hill includes performing artists Berner, Co-Founder and CEO of Cookies ; Mike Tyson, Former heavyweight champion and Owner of cannabis brand, Tyson 2.0; Jeff Ross, Comedian; Eshu Tune (aka Hannibal Buress), Comedian; DJ Dojah and more.Event Producer and Event Host available for interviews:● Alex Aquino, Event Producer● Berner, Rapper and Co-Founder and CEO of Cookies, Event HostTo schedule an interview, email 420mediateam@gmail.comEVENT DATE: Wednesday, April 20, 2022EVENT TIME: 10AM - 6PMWHERE: Robin Williams Meadow, Golden Gate Park, San Francisco, CA.Hippie Hill is found on the eastern end of Golden Gate Park, between the Conservatory of Flowers and Haight Street.COVID POLICY: All attendees are required to show proof of vaccination or a negative test result taken within 48 hours.MEDIA CONTACT:For more details visit www.420hippiehill.com For media interviews, contact: Carla Sims, 855-855-8700, 420mediateam@gmail.comABOUT HIPPIE HILLThe 420 celebration at Hippie Hill in Golden Gate Park is a San Francisco tradition going back decades. Hippie Hill is known historically as being home to the Summer of Love, the hippie movement, and overall counterculture of the 60s & 70s — hence the name. While those days are over, the legacy continues as 420 lives on. Each year on the 20th of April, tens of thousands come together on the hill to celebrate Cannabis and all its glory. It is the largest organic gathering of its kind on the West Coast. It wasn’t until recently that the city has made efforts to welcome sponsorship to bring infrastructure to the event.ALEX AQUINOAlex Aquino is an entrepreneur and business owner dedicated to fostering and preserving culture & community through music and entertainment in the Bay Area and around the world. Over the past 30+ years he has promoted and produced events and concerts of all sizes, including some of the largest urban events and festivals in Northern California, worked in Artist Management, and ran his own DJ competition, International Turnable Federation (ITF), in 26 countries. A decade plus Haight-Ashbury resident, President of the Haight Ashbury Street Fair, merchant owner of the streetwear clothing Black Scale, Alex is an active member of the local community and knows first-hand the impact the famous Hippie Hill event has had on the park and surrounding neighborhoods. The increasingly large crowds and lack of infrastructure threatened the future of the beloved 420 Hippie Hill tradition. So he came up with a plan to make the event safer, cleaner, and less burdensome on the surrounding neighborhood. He presen/ted his plan to the then-District 5 Supervisor and now Mayor, London Breed, partnered with San Francisco Recreation & Parks Department and other city agencies to oversee production of the event, and connected with old friends Berner and Jai from Cookies, and the top-notch team from the Green Door — the longest running dispensary in SF — to help jumpstart a new and improved 420 Hippie Hill. Alex’s ultimate vision is to keep cultural events alive in San Francisco and beyond.BERNERBusiness entrepreneur and Billboard charting rapper Gilbert Milam Jr. aka Berner sits as Co-Founder and CEO of Cookies, a premiere cannabis and clothing brand with 46 retail locations in 9 states in the U.S. across 4 countries. Raised by working-class parents in the San Francisco Bay Area of California, Berner works hard and smart. Drawing on his younger days working as a budtender in a legal medical cannabis shop, Berner knew he had something unique to offer the cannabis world, especially since so few people of color legally own any parts of the 15 billion-dollar industry they’ve otherwise participated in for decades. In the later 2000’s, he partnered with Bay Area breeder and cultivator Jai “Jigga” Chang to create Cookies, a strain of medical marijuana they formerly marketed as “Girl Scout Cookies.” The cannabis strain, paired with a streetwear clothing line of the same name, gave birth to a company and an entire cannabis enterprise. All made from scratch. In 2011, Berner was signed to Wiz Khalifa’s label, Taylor Gang Records. Forty four albums — 10 charting on Billboard — and countless collaborations with the likes of Snoop Dogg, Chris Brown, Jacka, Cam’ron, and others, have served to amplify his music and his “budding” business.Presenting Sponsor: WeedmapsFor info on sponsorship and volunteering visit: www.420hippiehill.com/getinvolved