DAOGO launches Crypto’s Highest Paying DeFi Yield of 393,197% APY

/EIN News/ -- Singapore, Singapore , March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DAOGO Protocol launches the Highest paying auto-staking & auto-compounding protocol with Fixed APY in DeFi at 393,197%. Thanks to its disruptive technology and dynamic Buy-Hold-Earn mechanism, $DAOGO holders receive auto-staking and rebase rewards worth 0.0315% every 20 minutes directly into their wallet by holding the $DAOGO token in their wallet.

It has seen the exploding of Decentralized Finance (DeFi) that opens up several most affluent possibilities across the whole crypto industry. Since then, DAOGO has had incredibly successful DeFi 1.0 protocols that have attracted billions of dollars in capital and have built many of crypto's top-performing brands. DeFi 2.0 protocols rise as a new revolution that promises token holders greater levels of simplicity and safety and increased fixed returns from staking. More and more investors across the globe are chasing low-risk-high-yield returns in this booming wave. It sets the time for DAOGO FINANCE to conquer the promising field through its disruptive technology.

DAOGO provides a decentralized financial asset that rewards users with a sustainable fixed compound interest model through its unique DAP protocol. With DAOGO Protocol, there is no need to stake tokens in the website or third-party applications. Instead, thanks to the simple yet cutting-edge function, BUY-HOLD – EARN, users can receive auto-staking and rebase rewards worth 0.0315% every 20 minutes directly into their Wallet by holding the $DAOGO token in their Wallet.

Most notably, DAOGO Protocol offers the Highest Fixed APY in the crypto world at 393,197%, which means that users can earn up to $3,931,970 of $DAOGO with only an investment of $1000 of $DAOGO during the span of a year.

How DAOGO Protocol sustains such an incredible APY:

DAOGO Insurance Fund (DIF)

5% of all trading fees are stored in the DAOGO Insurance Fund, which pays a 0.0315% rebase rate to every $DAOGO holder every 20 minutes to ensure the price stability and long-term future growth of the DAOGO protocol.

Auto Burning Mechanism - The Fire Pit

THE FIRE PIT is the DAOGO Protocol's unique burning mechanism. 2.5% of all $DAOGO traded are burnt in The Fire Pit. The more that is traded, the more get put into the fire, causing the fire pit to grow in size, more extensive through self-fulfilling Auto-Compounding, reducing the circulating supply, and keeping the DAOGO protocol stable.

DAOGO Auto-Liquidity Engine (DALE)

4% of each buy or sell order will be automatically stored into the Auto-LP wallet. The built-in smart contract will use this fund to inject liquidity into the existing liquidity pool every 48 hours. It helps combat market fluctuation and complete APY sustainability until maximum supply is reached.

By adding more and more liquidity, the DALE allows $DAOGO token holders to efficiently sell their tokens at any time with little to no market slippage.

Longterm Interest Cycle (LIC)

In order to maintain sustainability and future growth, DAOGO has introduced a Longterm Interest Cycle (LIC) component which will award $DAOGO token holders with continued compound interest in perpetuity.

Each Interest Cycle is 20 minutes in length and is referred to as an EPOCH.

There are 26,280 EPOCH's in 1 year. ​

EPOCH 1 - 26,280: 0.0315% every EPOCH (First 12 Months)

EPOCH 26,281 - 39,420: 0.00281% every EPOCH (Next 6 months)

EPOCH 39,421 -183,960: 0.00018% every EPOCH (Next 6.5 Years)

EPOCH 183,961: 0.000030% every EPOCH (In Perpetuity until max supply is reached)

How DAOGO Protocol keeps investors safe:

The Treasury provides support to the DIF in the event of an extreme price drop in the $DAOGO token. The Treasury also funds investments, new DAOGO projects, and marketing for DAOGO.







DAOGO Protocol differentiates from other projects through the heavy marketing plan and community-building activities. Recently, DAOGO collaborated with several famous crypto KOLs, influencers, and crypto communities to grow brand value. Besides, DAOGO runs massive campaigns for communities such as weekly QUIZZ series, Video creation contests, Shilling contests to attract more holders/ users.

DAOGO Protocol strives for the best to continuously upgrade the features followed by advanced services such as Cross-Chain Integration, Merchandising, gamefi projects, NFTs collections and NFTs marketplace which will generate additional profit and attract more users, investors, and holders to the project.

$DAOGO smart contract is well verified on Binance Smart Chain and audited by Solidity.Finance.

DAOGO smart contract: https://bscscan.com/token/0xe914bd9e09bf04307ea9d7a18d924525a1749b82

Audit Solidity: https://solidity.finance/audits/Daogo/

DAOGO Protocol will host a FairLaunch on Pinksale at 14:00 (UTC) on April 4th, 2022, and list $DAOGO on PancakeSwap on the same day.





About DAOGO protocol

DAOGO is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization focused on DEFI innovation that creates benefits and value for $DAOGO token holders. The DAOGO Auto-Staking Protocol (DAP for short) is a new financial protocol that makes staking easier, more efficient and awards $DAOGO token holders the highest stable returns in crypto.

