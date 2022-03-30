BOY FROM ECUADOR ACHIEVES HIS $10 MILLION AMERICAN DREAM
Young immigrant finds success by creating a now popular card game while attending college.SAN LOUIS OBISPO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carlos Farjardo (29) founded the popular card game, Do or Drink in 2019 and is set to expand to new heights. The highly sought-after game has already topped $10 million in revenue, and gleaned over 100 million social media followers. The launch of the game’s latest expansion is live on Amazon today.
Farjardo immigrated from Ecuador to America as a young child. Though immigration presented its unique obstacles, he pressed into his upbringing by utilizing his time at the University of Connecticut to make something uniquely his own; a company based on a card game full of challenges. Do or Drink was created as an opportunity to bring college friends together to create lasting memories.
“It took incredible mental strength and courage for my family to immigrate from Ecuador to make a life in America.” stated Carlos, “I wanted the game to bring a similar sense of courage and risk taking to play because I knew from my own family experiences, big challenges bring big wins.”
Leveraging Farjardo’s personal 16 million Instagram followers, he joined with college friend, Rishi Manda, to create a game where players randomly draw challenges from a hat and the player that participates in the most challenges wins the game.
Year after year, Do or Drink continues to expand with unique edition packs and a variety of versions of the game including a non-drinking deck, a trivia deck and a charades deck. They are now launching their most challenging party game, “Big Drunk Energy.” This immersive version of the game encourages individuals to test their social skills by playing the game in public.
“We’ve all been isolated for too long and with this game we’re encouraging people to get out of isolation and into community,” said Farjardo. “We don’t want anyone to feel alone so we’re leaning into people reconnecting with friends, meeting new ones, and challenging everyone to be bold.”
Big Drunk Energy, and all other Do or Drink card games are available on Amazon today.
About Do or Drink
Do or Drink is a card game company created by two college friends. At the epicenter of each game is the principle that togetherness and getting out of one’s comfort zone can create lasting memories and build a community. The different game versions involve random challenges drawn from the deck in which the participants agree to perform the challenge or pass. The player who participates in the most challenges wins the game. www.do-or-drink.com
