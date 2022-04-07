New Podcast for Parents of Teens who are Learning to Drive

parent passing car key to young driver hosted by Anne Marie Hayes logo of Teens Learn to Drive Inc.

Worried about your new driver sharing the road with extreme speeders, large trucks, impaired drivers? Check out our podcast "Before you hand over the keys..."

Driving is not intuitive. It’s the most dangerous thing most people do every day. Parents need to invest in training and a lot of practice. The cost of failure is just too high.” — Anne Marie Hayes

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 7, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- You see the headlines every day:Teens clocked driving double the speed limit on public highways.Distracted young drivers rolling their vehicles and dying because they weren't belted in.Passengers killed because the driver had to get through the intersection on that yellow light.Recently, a tire blew in Texas and nine people died . Two young Canadians are fighting for their lives. Completely tragic yet totally preventable. Almost all crashes are preventable. If someone had made a better choice, they wouldn't have happened.You probably believe your teen would never do those things. Maybe you're right, but they will be sharing the road with all those drivers. Defensive driving has never been more important and we all underestimate the dangers of driving. We call it a ‘rite of passage’, a major step toward adulthood. But the human brain doesn’t mature until 25."Driving is not intuitive. It’s the most dangerous thing most people do every day. Parents need to invest in training and a lot of practice. The cost of failure is just too high," says Anne Marie Hayes, President of Teens Learn to Drive inc.The fact that they made it this far is no accident and parents deserve a lot of credit. We baby-proofed and body-proofed and coached and practiced. We watched with pride as they wobbled across the parking lot on their bikes for the first time. We enforced rules with time-outs and penalties, even though it broke our hearts to see them miserable. And it was worth it.Now is not the time to give up. The biggest challenge is ahead. Teens Learn to Drive (TL2D), is launching a podcast called, “Before you hand over the keys …” that will help parents teach their teens to drive . New episodes will be released weekly in audio and video (preferred) formats onThey are hosted by Anne Marie Hayes from non-profit Teens Learn to Drive and feature experts on driver’s ed & coaching, the licensing system, insurance, best vehicles for teens and more. They’re free and come with additional resources and access to ’how to’ videos that will help you get the job done. Because they’ll be driving for the rest of their lives. We need to start them off right.

