Biosimilars Market Size Revenue to Register Robust Growth Rate During 2022 - 2030

Europe would continue to dominate the market while Asia Pacific would emerge as fastest growing region over the forecast period.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Are Biosimilars profitable ?

The biosimilars space offers significant commercial opportunity. About US$60 billion of branded biologic sales will lose patent protection over the next few years, including some of the largest-selling monoclonal antibodies (MAbs).

Recent approval of Zarxio (filgrastim-sndz) as first biosimilar by U.S. FDA has opened new opportunities for biosimilar manufactures. Patents for number of blockbuster bio-pharmaceuticals have either expired or are on the verge of expiration, which is majorly driving the growth of biosimilars industry. Changes in regulatory guidelines and convenient biosimilar drug approval processes have a major impact on the commercial growth of global biosimilars market. However, the high investment associated with research and development, longer development processes and requirements of economies of scale for profitability largely limit the growth of biosimilars market. The integration of developmental plan with regulatory guidelines and the adoption of optimal commercial strategies would play crucial role in commercial growth of biosimilars market.

Onkar Sumant, a Manager, Healthcare at Allied Market Research, stated, “The commercialization of filgrastim biosimilars in the United States have brought the revolutionary changes in development of biosimilars. Pharmaceutical companies interested in investing into biosimilars market are now focusing on the agreement and acquisitions, in order to expand their presence in biosimilars market. Recently, the Pfizer has acquired Hospira, a global leader in biosimilars. This acquisition has strengthen the biosimilar portfolio of Pfizer. Also, it increases the global reach of Hospira through commercial capabilities, scientific expertise of Pfizer. The key companies profiled in the report are Novartis (Sandoz), Synthon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., LG Life Sciences, Celltrion, Biocon, Hospira, Merck Serono (Merck Group), Biogen idec, Inc., and Genentech (Roche Group).”

The commercialization of filgrastim biosimilars in the United States have bring the revolutionary changes in development of biosimilars. Pharmaceutical companies interested in investing into biosimilars market are now focusing on the agreement and acquisitions, in order to expand their presence in biosimilars market. Recently, the Pfizer has acquired Hospira, a global leader in biosimilars. This acquisition has strengthen the biosimilar portfolio of Pfizer. Also, it increase the global reach of Hospira through commercial capabilities, scientific expertise of Pfizer. The key companies profiled in the report are Novartis (Sandoz), Synthon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., LG Life Sciences, Celltrion, Biocon, Hospira, Merck Serono (Merck Group), Biogen idec, Inc., and Genentech (Roche Group).

