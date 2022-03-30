Companies In The Artificial Intelligence In Healthcare Market Are Introducing AI-Powered Surgical Robots To Improve Precision As Per The Business Research Company's Artificial Intelligence In Healthcare Global Market Report 2022

TBRC’s market research report covers artificial intelligence in healthcare market size, artificial intelligence in healthcare market forecasts, major artificial intelligence in healthcare companies and their market share, key strategies to undertake, and more.

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the artificial intelligence in healthcare market, AI-driven surgical robots are gaining prominence among the artificial intelligence in healthcare market trends. Various healthcare fields have adopted robotic surgery in recent times. Robot-assisted surgeries are performed to remove limitations during minimally invasive surgical procedures and to improve surgeons' capabilities during open surgeries. AI is widely being applied in surgical robots and is also used with machine vision to analyze scans and detect complex cases. While performing surgeries in delicate areas of the human body, robotic surgeries are more effective than manually performed surgeries. To meet healthcare needs, many technology companies are providing innovative robotic solutions.

For example, in 2020, Accuracy Incorporated, a US-based company that develops, manufactures, and sells radiotherapy systems for alternative cancer treatments, launched a device called the CyberKnife S7 System, which combines speed, advanced precision, and AI-driven motion tracking for stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy treatment.



The global artificial intelligence in healthcare market size is expected to grow from $8.19 billion in 2021 to $10.11 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.46%. The global AI in healthcare market size is expected to grow to $49.10 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 48.44%.

The increase in the adoption of precision medicine is one of the driving factors of artificial intelligence in the healthcare market. Precision medicine uses information about an individual's genes, environmental and lifestyle changes to design and improve the diagnosis and therapeutics of the patient. It is widely used for oncology cases, and due to the rising prevalence of cancer and the number of people affected by it, the demand for AI in precision medicine will increase. According to research published in the Lancet Oncology, the global cancer burden is set to increase by 75% by 2030.

Major players in the artificial intelligence in healthcare market are Intel Corporation, Nvidia Corporation, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Google Inc., Welltok Inc., General Vision Inc., General Electric Company, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Medtronic, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Micron Technology Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Next IT Corporation, and Amazon Web Services.

The global artificial intelligence in healthcare market is segmented by offering into hardware, software; by algorithm into deep learning, querying method, natural language processing, context aware processing; by application into robot-assisted surgery, virtual nursing assistant, administrative workflow assistance, fraud detection, dosage error reduction, clinical trial participant identifier, preliminary diagnosis; by end-user into hospitals and diagnostic centers, pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, healthcare payers, patients.

As per the artificial intelligence in healthcare industry growth analysis, North America was the largest region in the market in 2021. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global artificial intelligence in healthcare market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the global artificial intelligence in healthcare market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Artificial Intelligence In Healthcare Market Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide artificial intelligence in healthcare market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, artificial intelligence in healthcare market segments and geographies, artificial intelligence in healthcare market trends, artificial intelligence in healthcare market drivers, artificial intelligence in healthcare market restraints, artificial intelligence in healthcare market leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.



The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

