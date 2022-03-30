Jesse Dean promoted to Vice President of Business Development for MAC Group
Jesse has the perfect range of skills, business acumen, and thoughtfulness for his role leading our expanding Business Development team. We can’t wait to see all that Jesse accomplishes.” ”NORTH WHITE PLAINS, NEW YORK, USA, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jesse Dean, Vice President of the Audio Division at MAC Group USA, is taking charge of New Business Development at MAC Group and has been promoted to Vice President of Business Development. With nearly two decades of experience in sales, marketing, manufacturing, and distribution, Jesse will now be applying his knowledge to expanding current partnerships and developing new business opportunities for MAC Group.
In his new role, Jesse will be leading the expansion of select MAC Group brands beyond the Photo/Video Market. Already working with Amazon, Sweetwater Sound, Guitar Center, Best Buy, Target, Walmart, and others, he will continue to be a driving force in introducing MAC Group brands to larger worldwide audiences through retail partnerships globally. He will also continue to oversee the Audio Division within MAC Group.
“I am extremely happy to take on this new role within MAC Group. Since my start here, I have maintained a macro perspective on the amazing possibilities of having all these quality brands working together in a global expansion. I will continue to work with our current and new partners in educating and fulfilling all of their audio needs, but this opportunity allows me to work more freely in uniting the other brands to achieve a much larger objective.”
- Jesse Dean, Vice President of Business Development for MAC Group
Before joining MAC Group in 2018, Jesse worked as National Sales Manager at Rode Microphones and was with them for over five years. He has been involved in manufacturing and distribution of audio and consumer electronic items for nearly two decades. Beginning his career in manufacturing while still a student at Hofstra University on Long Island, NY.
His background as a musician, editor, artist, and performer has helped to develop his skills as an industry educator. He continues to teach audio, audio for video, and common practices and techniques in recording and live sound. In the role of business development manager, he will be educating many new clients on the quality products available through MAC Group.
“At MAC Group, we pride ourselves on helping our diverse range of brands define what’s next. A crucially important component of that is identifying new and non-traditional sales venues and opportunities. Jesse has the perfect range of skills, business acumen, and thoughtfulness for his role leading our expanding Business Development team. We couldn’t be happier and can’t wait to see all that Jesse accomplishes.”
About MAC Group
34 years ago, MAC Group started as a boutique marketing, sales and distribution group focusing on professional photographers. As the industry has evolved, so has MAC Group with their expansion into filmmaking, video, mobile, content creation and audio. Today, MAC Group is one of the leading companies of its kind with world-renowned brands offering products and education that enhances the lives of passionate content creators at every experience level.
MAC Group's portfolio of brands includes:
Accsoon, Benro, broncolor, Calibrite, Foba, Gepe, Elinchrom, Heliopan, Jupio, Kaiser, Kupo, NanLite, NOVOFLEX, Phottix, Rotatrim, Saramonic, Sekonic, Shimoda, Tenba, and Toyo.
