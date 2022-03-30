Tickets for 32nd Macao Arts Festival on sale from Sunday Online reservation system for first day of ticket sales available on Thursday

MACAU, March 30 - Organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym), the 32nd Macao Arts Festival (MAF) will be held from 29 April to 2 June. Tickets will be on sale through the Macau Ticketing Network from 10am on 3 April. Ticketing services at the outlets, telephone and online booking will be available simultaneously. In order to cooperate with the epidemic prevention and control measures, to reduce crowd gathering at the ticketing outlets and to safeguard public health, members of the public are advised to purchase tickets online or by telephone. An online reservation system has also been set up for the first day of ticket sales. Members of the public who want to purchase tickets at the Macau Ticketing Network outlets from 10am to 1pm on the first day of ticket sales are required to reserve their ticketing slot and their desired outlet through the online reservation system from 10am on 31 March (Thursday).

The 32nd MAF presents a range of programmes and outreach activities to encourage the public to invigorate imagination through art. Drawing inspiration from the poems of Tang dynasty poet Li Bai, the contemporary dance theatre production Free Man from the South by renowned choreographer Willy Tsao kicks off this edition of the Festival. The Ancient Greek tragedy Electra, a classic Ancient Greek tragedy about vengeance and justice, is jointly produced by the Shanghai Dramatic Arts Centre and a Greek production team. The theatrical production I Am a Moon, written by young playwright Zhu Yi and directed by new generation director Ding Yiteng, uses the craters on the moon to tell six independent but interrelated stories under the moonlight. Liza Wang, who is renowned for her talents, will join hands with the Macao Chinese Orchestra to present the closing performance with a repertoire of classic songs. The MAF will also present an array of local productions, including The Phantom of Liaozhai, Love Cruise, Carlos I, The Vanished Figures, Vaster Far than the Ocean, The Story of Kong Yiji, Nine Soundscapes, Grandma’s Treasure Box, among others.

This edition of the MAF features outreach activities, including virtual reality screenings, performing art delivery, talks, workshops, “Meet-the-Artist” sessions, backstage tours, community tours and screenings of international stage performances, inviting the audience to experience art from multiple perspectives starting mid-April. The programme Selected Screenings of International Stage Performances features screenings of recorded large-scale international performances, including The Lehman Trilogy by the National Theatre Live from the United Kingdom, Monte Cristo by the Moscow Operetta Theatre, A Swan Lake by the Norwegian National Ballet and Akhenaten by the Metropolitan Opera from the United States. The programme VR Horizon, curated by the Audio-Visual Association CUT, features a selection of excellent works with diverse themes from around the world, including VR360 films and VR interactive films, inviting the audience to experience art through technology.

Various types of discounts on tickets are available in this edition of the MAF. An early bird discount of 30%, subject to certain criteria, will be available from 3 to 10 April, and a 20% discount from 11 April onwards. Holders of BOC Credit Card or BOC card will receive a 30% discount on tickets for the shows Free Man from the South and Liza Wang and The Macao Chinese Orchestra, as well as a 20% discount for all other shows. A 20% discount on tickets for all shows is also available for MasterCard, Visa Card or UnionPay Card from Luso International Banking Ltd., BNU, BCM Bank, Tai Fung Bank or OCBC Wing Hang Bank card holders. A 50% discount on tickets for the shows Doodle POP and The Story of Kong Yiji will also be offered to holders of a valid full-time Student Card, and a 50% discount on tickets for all shows to holders of Macao Senior Citizen Card or Disability Assessment Registration Card. Each cardholder can only use one discounted ticket per performance.

For each purchase over MOP500 (net price after discount), purchasers may receive one discount voucher to enjoy exclusive offer at selected food & beverage outlets of MGM COTAI (available while stocks last). In addition, a 30% discount on tickets for two different performances in the Selected Screenings of International Stage Performances will be offered. Air Macau customers can enjoy a 20% discount on ticket purchases at all ticketing outlets by presenting their respective boarding passes (flight code NX) within 7 days of their arrival in Macao.

For more information about the programmes, ticket purchase and other discounts, please check the 32nd MAF’s booklet, visit the MAF’s website (www.icm.gov.mo/fam); follow the respective page on Facebook (search “Macao Arts Festival”), or subscribe to IC’s official WeChat account (IC_Art_Macao). Ticketing hotline: 2855 5555. Online ticket reservation is available at www.macauticket.com.