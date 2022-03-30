'Take Me Fishing Trailer' is returning to Southwest Idaho this spring

Looking for a fun family friendly activity to enjoy this summer? Look no further than the Fish and Game Take Me Fishing trailer as it travels around the state loaning out all the gear needed to catch fish.

During the events, staff and volunteers will be on-hand to help both kids and adults learn fishing basics. Families looking to spend more time outside can use these events to see just how fun and easy it is to fish their neighborhood pond.

Everyone is welcome; participants only need to stop at the trailer to check-in, check out equipment, receive bait and request instruction. No fishing license is needed by registered participants while the fishing trailer is present. Before and after the event, a valid fishing license is required for anyone 14 years and older.

Check the trailer schedule for a free and fun day of fishing at a location near you. Please keep in mind that events and times are subject to change or cancellation.

April 9 - Kleiner Pond in Meridian - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

April 13 - Caldwell Rotary Pond - 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

April 14 - McDevitt Pond in Boise - 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

April 16 - Wilson Ponds in Nampa - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

April 20 - Williams Pond in Boise - 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

April 21 - Kleiner Pond in Meridian - 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

April 23 - Marsing Pond - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

April 27 - Settler's Pond in Meridian - 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

April 28 - Parkcenter Pond in Boise - 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

April 30 - Ed's Pond in Emmett - 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

May 4 - McDevitt Pond in Boise - 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

May 5 - Wilson Ponds in Nampa - 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

May 7 - Kleiner Pond in Meridian - 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

May 11 - Settler's Pond in Meridian - 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

May 12 - Esther Simplot Pond in Boise - 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

May 14 - Star City Pond West - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

May 18 - Sawyers Pond in Emmett - 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

May 19 - McDevitt Pond in Boise - 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

May 21 - Weiser Pond - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

May 25 - Kleiner Pond in Meridian - 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

May 26 - Wilson Ponds in Nampa - 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

May 28 - Eagle Island Pond - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

June 1 - Dick Knox Pond in Emmett - 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

June 2 - Williams Pond in Boise - 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

June 4 - Caldwell Rotary Pond - 10 p.m. to 2 p.m.

June 11 - Kleiner Pond in Meridian (FREE FISHING DAY) - 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Check out other events happening across the state by clicking here.