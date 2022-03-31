Ronn Torossian Releases Instagram Story Tips for Companies

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES , March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ronn Torossian, a PR agency executive, notes that back in 2017 Instagram first launched its Stories feature, which many people thought was another way for the platform to compete with its top competitor, Snapchat. However, in the following year, Instagram started adding interesting new features and widgets to Stories, such as questions, polls, and music. A year after that, Instagram stories turned into a fun social media element that Instagram users could personally use, but it's beneficial for businesses too because it can help companies grow.

Highlights

The Highlights feature from Instagram Stories was introduced back in 2018, and it's become a great way to archive all stories by a business in a public fashion. Whether a company recently hosted a tradeshow or introduced a new product to the market, Instagram Stories can be kept accessible to users by creating story highlights that remain visible on Instagram pages. Accounts can add up to 100 different Instagram stories to their highlights and can make as many highlights as they wish. However, it's best to keep every highlight to under 20 stories, and to have a total of between four and six highlights, so that the audience does not get overwhelmed with this type of content.

Geotagging

Ronn Torossian adds that aside from Instagram posts, geotags are also available on Instagram stories, and they are not just meant to give the audience a glimpse of what they might be missing out on. When a company tags its location in an Instagram story, whether it's a general geographic location or a physical retail location, that story will appear on the city or location story, which can generate more views for the company's posts. With Instagram categorizing content not just by hashtags, but by locations as well, when someone looks up a location on the platform, they can watch all Stories that have been shared with that geotag within the last 24 hours. Depending on how captivating a business’ Instagram story is, the people viewing it will either watch the rest of it or might even visit the company's Instagram profile. It's important that companies always use a geotag in their first post of the day. When the 24 hours of an Instagram story's lifespan refresh because they’re only available for a limited period, the company always appears in a specific geotag by including the geotag in a story post every day. Businesses that don't want other people to see that there's a geotagged location on their stories can simply shrink down the tag to a very small size, and then hide it somewhere in the story, such as underneath a sticker.

Hashtags

Like Geolocation, hashtags are a great way for companies to reach their target audience. They can do so simply by adding a hashtag to their Instagram story. For example, an apparel brand can pick up to 10 different hashtags that are related to their products and use them in their Instagram stories. Also like geotags, the hashtags can be hidden inside the story, either by making them the same color as the background of the story or by putting them behind a sticker. That way, the company will be appearing on the story of the relevant hashtag, without anyone following the business really noticing that list of hashtags.

Ronn Torossian founded 5WPR, a leading PR firm.