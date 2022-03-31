Sales guru Armando Villa set to inspire live in Las Vegas
Believing that entrepreneurs have the power to make the world a better place, Armando will share his sales smarts at the Women Who Boss Up Conference May 18–20.
Working with different clients has allowed me to have a diverse approach to problem-solving in sales.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Armando Villa brings to the table for his clients is not just 15 years of sales experience and knowledge, it’s his broad exposure across industries, including both online and brick-and-mortar businesses. “Working with different clients has allowed me to have a diverse approach to problem-solving in sales,” he explains. “I can often take solutions from one industry and repurpose them for another, helping my clients stand out from the competition.”
— Armando Villa
That’s not to say Armando’s approach is ever cookie-cutter—just the opposite. While his philosophy is to build a strong foundation through sales systems, he also believes every business is unique and that scalability should never come at the expense of connection or authenticity. Get all the specifics of Armando’s sales coaching when attending the Women Who Boss Up Conference May 18–20. He’ll share the difference between guiding and strong-arming prospects, how to maintain prospects’ trust, how to determine which parts of the sales process can be automated, and what are the must-have elements of a sales system that delivers results.
More about the Women Who Boss Up Conference
Join women who are bossing up—or who are ready to boss up—in their lives and careers. This two-day conference is packed with information and best practices one can put to use immediately, whether one has recently launched a business, are ready to scale up a solid operation, or are just beginning to explore options. Meet and learn from other boss ladies from around the world as our speakers share advice on marketing, business development, pitching, bossing up, the whole deal. We all know it’s time to get out of that Zoom room and into the meeting room. We can’t wait to see you at Red Rock Casino & Resort in Las Vegas May 18–20. Note that capacity is limited, so check out the full schedule and register here.
Tamira Luc
Delucslife
+1 310-710-8954
email us here