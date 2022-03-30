Health Care Transformation Task Force Releases “What is Health Care Value?”
WASHINGTON, DC, USA, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2020, the advancing journey toward health care delivery system transformation – moving from reimbursement for volume to paying for value – came head-to-head with a global pandemic. In the face of COVID-19, the field witnessed value-based payment’s effects in real-time, as health care organizations already operating under value-based care delivery and payment models experienced a more resilient foundation due to better aligned incentives between payers and providers.
Today the Health Care Transformation Task Force releases “What is Health Care Value?” a series developed in collaboration with Premier Inc. The series highlights the positive impact that value-based payment models have had on consumers, patients, providers, and the system as a whole, using statements primarily made during the inaugural Health Care Value Week in January 2022 – of which the Task Force and Premier Inc. were sponsors.
The series is organized by the following topics, which reflect the variety of ways in which value-based payment and delivery reform is affecting elements of the system: 1) Successes in Value-Based Care; 2) Incentives to Adopt Value; 3) AAPM Bonus, Sustainability, and Consistency; 4) Importance of Primary Care; 5) Care Coordination; 6) Health Equity; 7) Payer Alignment and Data Transparency; and 8) Areas for Advancement.
The series is intended for use in advocacy and education; all Task Force members and friends are encouraged to share these broadly with your networks to support the continued movement toward health care transformation. The series will be updated periodically to reflect health care value transformation.
Charlotte Burnett
