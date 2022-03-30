Credit.com Partners with LOQBOX to Help Consumers Build Credit History
Learn more about our latest edition to our partner line with ExtraCredit.SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Credit.com, the destination for the Hardest Working Americans™ to navigate the complex world of personal finance, is excited to announce a new partnership with LOQBOX. It’s the latest in our growing line of offers in our mission to help our consumers get unmatched credit coverage.
LOQBOX is a unique credit history building product that will be offered through ExtraCredit’s Build It feature, offering secure credit builder loans with 0% APR, no security deposits, or annual fees.
How LOQBOX Save works
In signing up to LOQBOX Save, customers decide the amount they can afford to save in a year, from $240 to $2,400. A 0% loan for the same amount is locked away in a LOQBOX digital savings voucher and is held as collateral for the loan. They pay off the loan over 12 months, building their credit score with the credit bureaus and their savings as they go. Once the 12 months is up, the full value of the LOQBOX digital savings voucher, which is equal to the sum of the payments made, is released into a new bank account.
It’s a great way to safeguard savings and take control of money, all while building a better credit profile. And it continues to make ExtraCredit® a simpler path for consumers to work on mastering their credit and improve their financial knowledge.
Credit.com is thrilled to add yet another great product to its partner line through Build It. We will continue to find the best, competitive offerings on the market and extend them to our consumers so they may take meaningful actions to work toward financial stability.
About LOQBOX
Most people miss out on living the life they could. That’s wrong. And we’re here to do something about it. LOQBOX gives everyone access to a richer life. Our money app gives people the tools and support to have a better shot at being more fulfilled - personally and financially. Better off or happier? With LOQBOX, you can choose both. LOQBOX is a multi award-winning business that has already helped almost a million people to achieve a richer life by mastering their money, boosting their savings and improving their credit score with the three main credit reference agencies. LOQBOX gives everyone a shot at a richer life.
LOQBOX is run by CEOs and Co-Founders Tom Eyre and Gregor Mowat. Tom has over a decade of experience in personal financial services. In 2012, when his little sister was refused credit to buy a sofa, frustration with the inflexibility of the financial system drove him to start creating solutions to help people improve their financial knowledge, build their savings and boost their credit history. As a former partner with global audit and advisory firm, KPMG, Gregor has seen first-hand how many people around the world are unable to live their best financial life due to a lack of tools and support, making him determined to do something about it. Both Tom and Gregor are regularly involved in conversations with commentators, governments and regulators. They have featured in national, trade and local press and provide expert comment on finance, credit and lending. To learn more about LOQBOX and how it’s being offered in the U.S., click here.
About Credit.com
Credit.com provides consumers credit monitoring solutions with a team dedicated to helping simplify the confusing world of credit. Find the resources and tools you need to help give your credit what it needs and help you find the right path to financial wellbeing. Learn more at credit.com.
Orlando Rodriguez
credit.com
+1 801-384-4100
orodriguez@credit.com