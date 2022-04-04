THE INVESTORS COLISEUM WELCOMES NEWEST FEATURED COMPANY AMMPOWER CORP
AmmPower Corp. "“Leading The Global Green Energy Revolution”
AmmPower Corp. (AMMP:AMMP)
“AmmPower Corp. is exactly the type of company that our followers and subscribers are looking for: Unique, Fresh, and Revolutionary. We are extremely excited to be adding AmmPower Corp. to the IC".”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Investors Coliseum (IC), a subsidiary of Pinnacle Capital Markets LTD. ("the Company”), is pleased to announce that AmmPower Corp. a (CSE: AMMP) (OTCQB: AMMPF) (FSE: 601A) AmmPower is a resource exploration company with an increasing focus on clean energy is the latest company to join www.theinvestorscoliseum.com.
— Mr. Spyros P. Karellas, CEO and CO-Founder
Ammonia = Clean, Scalable Power
“Ammpower Initially Aims to Produce Economical, Carbon-Free & Scalable Ammonia”
The Ammpower team is focused on a process that can break water into its constituent hydrogen and oxygen atoms, and then adds nitrogen from the atmosphere to create ammonia. We are committed to utilizing carbon-free energy sources to ensure an end-to-end clean, green ammonia production system that is efficient, mobile, and modularly scalable. This means Ammonia production and Hydrogen cracking could be located closer to the end user in an integrated process to designed grow with the customer’s needs.
CEO Gary Benninger – Commented
“Joining the Investors Coliseum is an important step forward in telling the AmmPower Corp. story. As one of the earliest leaders in the green energy space, we are excited to let investors know about how critical green ammonia is to a green planet. With initiatives in green fertilizers, green fuel, and enabling the movement of green hydrogen, AmmPower touches nearly all facets of the renewable industry. We are excited to be part of the Investors Coliseum.”
Mr. Spyros P. Karellas, CEO and CO-Founder stated:
“AmmPower Corp. is exactly the type of company that our followers and subscribers are looking for. unique, fresh, and exceptional. As the Coliseum continues to expand, we are extremely excited to be adding AmmPower to our digital awareness platform. Our commitment has and will always be to showcase exceptional companies with tremendous growth opportunities for the future. And that is exactly what we have done by adding such a forward- thinking company in such a unique growing and exciting space”
About AmmPower Corp.
AmmPower is a resource exploration company with an increasing focus on clean energy. The Company is based in Toronto, Ontario, with a research and manufacturing facility in southeast Michigan. The company owns the Whabouchi South lithium exploration property located in the James Bay/Eeyou Istche region of Quebec and holds an option over the Titan Property located in the Klotz Lake area in Northwestern Ontario. In addition, together with its partner, ORF Technologies Inc., based in Toronto, Canada, the Company is working on the development of a proprietary solution to produce green ammonia and green hydrogen, and is also investigating revolutionary catalyst methods to react Nitrogen and Hydrogen together with the aim of creating 100% clean, and cost-effective green, turquoise, and blue ammonia.
