Announcing Funding + International Expansion of New Gadget For Apple Users: A Side-Facing Power-Block Adapter, Jugg

Laptops are meant for on the go, and finally now with Jugg!, so are chargers.”BOSTON, MA, USA, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Announcing Funding and International Expansion of Innovative New Gadget For Apple Users: A Side-Facing Power-Block Adapter with Folding Prongs, Jugg!
— Founder Robert Leahey
(Boston, MA) One of the fundamental problems that Apple users face is power-blocks falling out of the wall outlet. Not only is this frustrating but it can damage the power-block when crashing to the ground. That’s why Robert Leahey, founder of Green Suitcases LLC, created Jugg!, a flush-to-the-wall, side-facing power adapter that prevents this very thing from happening.
Jugg! launched on Kickstarter at the beginning of February and has already been backed by 720 people and funded 288%. Due to the high unexpected demand from international countries, they’ve relaunched to ship internationally. This problem-solving product can be swapped out with your existing Apple charger’s adapter piece and is compatible with Apple MacBook and MacBook Pro chargers, as well as 10W, 12W, 30W, 61W, 96W, and 29W iPad chargers. Jugg! fits both standard two-prong outlets (Type A and Type B) in the United States and can also be used in Canada (120V).
With Jugg!, your charger will easily fit behind the tightest spaces; no more poking out of the wall or falling out of the outlet. The sleek and seamless design with foldable prongs that lay flush into the charger’s body make it perfect for life on the go. This project is promoted by Jellop, the ad tech power behind the best Kickstarters with 2,100+ successful Kickstarter projects with over $900,000,000 raised between them. It’s currently undergoing UL and FTC compliance lab testing and certification.
Founder Robert Leahey created his tech and product-design firm, Green Suitcases in Cambridge, Massachusetts to help everyday people realize their products' full potential and guide them through every step from ideation to mass production. Jugg! is one of its soon-to-be-launched products that combines the company's expertise in tech as well as innovation into one package with a simple solution to everyday problems.
About Green Suitcases:
Tucked away on a small side street in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and nestled halfway between Harvard University and MIT, you'll find a handful of scrappy designers, tinkerers, and inventors helping to make product ideas a reality. Welcome to Green Suitcases. Our boutique product-design firm offers consulting services that include initial product review, auto-cad renderings, 3-D printing services, and third-party sourcing and manufacturing.
Why the name Green Suitcases? Because in everyday life, people often carry around nifty product design ideas neatly packed away in the back of their mind, almost as if carrying suitcases filled with genius. We've also integrated the color green into our name because we strive to be a plastics-neutral organization.
If you’re carrying around Green Suitcases, get in touch with us and we'll see how we can unpack your idea, sketch some initial concepts, maybe 3-D print a few prototypes, and then, hey, let's see where it takes us!
Website: https://www.greensuitcases.com
Jugg!: https://www.greensuitcases.com/jugg
Kickstarter: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/robleahey/jugg-the-smart-power-block-adapter-0/description
Photos: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/tji7tugqb0tjpui/AAA2uiHTndL4vaw6o1abtnk2a?dl=0
