ITV turns to the LoginRadius CIAM to Scale Identity and Manage Billion Logins
The consumer identity management provider helps ITV to efficiently scale on-demand access to support its growing number of logins
LoginRadius' identity and access management services will play a strategic role in ITV's ongoing strategy to strengthen its audience reach.”SAN FRANCISCO , CALIFORNIA, USA, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ITV, the oldest and largest free-to-air commercial network in the UK, collaborates with LoginRadius, the market-leading Consumer Identity, and Access Management (CIAM) provider, to balance peak loads and handle login spikes from viewers during critical events.
— Rakesh Soni, CEO and Co-Founder of LoginRadius.
The independent commercial public service broadcaster works closely with LoginRadius to support the explosive growth of its audiences on ITV Hub, which included a record-breaking 68 million viewers during UEFA EURO 2020 and 3.1 million viewers during the Love Island Season 7 premiere. During these events, LoginRadius smoothly handled the expected spike of authentication and registration calls.
The cloud-based identity provider LoginRadius is designed to scale rapidly and cost-effectively for businesses that serve millions of users.
LoginRadius also offered eyes-on support for ITV’s most anticipated critical events of the year with 100% uptime.
"We're committed to creating the most delightful viewing experience possible for our customers, which keeps them engaged with our content and brings new viewers into the fold," says Thomas Thomas, Director of ITV OnDemand & BritBox Operations.
"LoginRadius provided the stability and scalability we were looking for. They worked with us to understand our key event requirements, identified areas for improvements & offered a great experience for our customers. We also appreciate the fast response times and the professionalism of their support staff," he adds.
“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with ITV. We believe that the alignment of LoginRadius' consumer identity management capabilities, coupled with their strong hold in the broadcasting industry will deliver unquestionable value for its viewer,” says Rakesh Soni, CEO and Co-Founder of LoginRadius.
In a continuing collaboration, LoginRadius' identity and access management services will play a strategic role in ITV's ongoing strategy to strengthen its audience reach.
