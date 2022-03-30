Global Augmented Reality Gaming Market: Insights, Growth, Size, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2022 – 2030
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Absolute Markets Insights report, products segment accounted for the highest market share in 2021 in the global augmented reality gaming market. The growth of the products segment can be attributed to the significant demand for augmented reality gaming products due to its features such as immersive gameplay, entertainment, and control. In addition, rising development of innovative augmented reality gaming technology solutions is projected to boost growth of this segment. For instance, in November 2019, Apple Inc. announced its plans to launch the AR headset powered by two processors.
Get PDF sample report with related graphs & charts (Pre & post COVID-19 impact analysis): https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=1112
Over the years, the augmented reality gaming market is seeing significant growth due to emerging trend of mobile AR gaming. This type of gaming mainly refers to the synchronization of audio and visual content of a game with the user's environment in real time. There is considerable demand for augmented reality in the entertainment industry as it provides an interactive style of game play. Furthermore, the global augmented reality gaming market is seeing heavy investments, creating lucrative growth opportunities. For instance, in January 2022, BOTS, Inc., the blockchain technology conglomerate announced the investment in XR Casino, Inc., an online AR gaming company in a push to reach more number of consumers through the growing buzz around the metaverse.
Key Findings - Global Augmented Reality Gaming Market:
• In terms of revenue, the global augmented reality gaming market was valued at US$ 4,935.8 Mn in 2021 growing at a CAGR of 22.76% over the forecast period (2022 – 2030).
• By offering, services segment is anticipated to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period (2022 – 2030). The implementation of services ensures effective functioning of augmented reality gaming solutions with transparency and control throughout the process.
• By access device, smartphones and tablets segment is anticipated to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period. Considerable growth in mobile games installation fuels growth of this segment. For instance, the growth rate of mobile game apps installation increased by 13% during the pandemic. For instance, from 32% growth in 2019, it went to 45% in 2020. In addition, a number of AR gaming industry players like Google, Sony, and HTC are entering into mobile AR gaming and VR headset production businesses, after noticing the potential in this market.
• By end-users, professional gamers segment reported the major share of the market in 2021. However, casual gamers segment is projected to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period. Growth of this segment is mainly driven by rise in demand for video games that do not require a major time investment to play, win, and enjoy. In addition, the proliferation of smartphones creates demand for growth of this segment.
• By region, North America region dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2021. However, the Asia-Pacific augmented reality gaming market is expected to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to increased number of smartphone-based AR gamers in the region. In addition, the growing trend of business expansion among augmented reality gaming industry players in Asia-Pacific region is opportunistic for growth of the market. For instance, in September 2021, Dentsu Inc. launched Dentsu gaming in Asia-Pacific. It is an integrated solution which is expected to help gaming brands to better engage with more than 3 billion gamers worldwide.
Speak to our analyst in case of queries before buying this report: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/enquiry_before_buying.php?id=1112
Reasons to Procure the Global Augmented Reality Gaming Market from Absolute Markets Insights:
Our 420+ pages research study on Global Augmented Reality Gaming Market will include extensive information on the following pointers:
• Global Market size and forecast values (2015 – 2030), in terms of revenue (US$ Million) by segments/sub-segments; wherein 2015 to 2020 has been considered as historic years, 2021 as the base year, while 2022 to 2030 has been considered as the forecast period.
• Split of the market revenue (US$ Million) into all the relevant segments & sub-segments across all major regions/countries.
• Technological Trends
• Macro-Economic and Micro-Economic Indicators
• Market determinants and Influencing Factors
• Market Dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges)
• Global and Regional Impact of Covid-19 on Global Augmented Reality Gaming Market
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Competitive Benchmarking: (Global Presence and Growth Strategies (Mergers and Acquisitions, R&D Initiatives, Product Launches, Investments Trends))
• Market Share Analysis, 2021
• Detailed insights of major market participants operating in the market, including information on company details, company overview, product offerings, key developments, financial analysis, SWOT analysis and business strategies.
**We have reports available in different languages including German, Russian, Korean, French, Chinese, Arabic, Spanish, Japanese and other languages.
**We offer the feasibility of customizing the reports specific to regions which will cover exclusive insights on regions and its respective countries (namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America)
View our exclusive press releases on Industry Global News24
Competitor Insights:
The market participants in the industry are focused on collaborations and partnerships with other market players to improve their product line. For instance, in March 2021, Square Enix Montréal, a leading mobile game developer & publisher collaborated with TAITO, a Japanese company that specializes in video games announced a collaboration on a mobile game that includes innovative augmented reality (AR) features. Such factors are boosting the demand for the augmented reality gaming market. The key companies profiled in the global augmented reality gaming market are mentioned below:
• 4experience
• Apple Inc.
• Augmenteo (Hootside)
• Directive Games.
• Google
• Lykkegaard Europe Limited (Lykke Studios)
• Microsoft
• NaturalMotion
• Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.
• Six to Start
• Sony Corporation
• Wikitude, a Qualcomm company
• Xplorer LLC
• Zappar Ltd.
• Other Market Participants
Purchase the latest in-depth Global Augmented Reality Gaming Market Report @ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/checkout?id=1112
Global Augmented Reality Gaming Market:
By Offering
• Products
• Software
• Services
By Access Device
• Laptops and Personal Computers
• Smartphones and Tablets
• Gaming Stations
• Others
By End-Users
• Casual Gamers
• Professional Gamers
By Region
• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
• Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific)
• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Browse more trending reports by Absolute Markets Insights:
Global Gaming Accessories Market –
https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Global-Gaming-Accessories-Market-2021---2029-937
Global Augmented Reality Head-Up Display Market –
https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Augmented-Reality-Head-Up-Display-Market-2019-2027-638
Global Online Gaming Market -
https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Global-Online-Gaming-Market-2019-2027-543
About Us:
Absolute Markets Insights assists in providing accurate and latest trends related to consumer demand, consumer behavior, sales, and growth opportunities, for the better understanding of the market, thus helping in product designing, featuring, and demanding forecasts. Our experts provide you the end-products that can provide transparency, actionable data, cross-channel deployment program, performance, accurate testing capabilities and the ability to promote ongoing optimization. From the in-depth analysis and segregation, we serve our clients to fulfill their immediate as well as ongoing research requirements. Minute analysis impact large decisions and thereby the source of business intelligence (BI) plays an important role, which keeps us upgraded with current and upcoming market scenarios.
Contact Us:
Contact Name: Shreyas Tanna
Company: Absolute Markets Insights
Email Id: sales@absolutemarketsinsights.com
Phone: IN +91-7400-24-24-24, US +1-510-420-1213
Website: www.absolutemarketsinsights.com
Shreyas Tanna
Get PDF sample report with related graphs & charts (Pre & post COVID-19 impact analysis): https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=1112
Over the years, the augmented reality gaming market is seeing significant growth due to emerging trend of mobile AR gaming. This type of gaming mainly refers to the synchronization of audio and visual content of a game with the user's environment in real time. There is considerable demand for augmented reality in the entertainment industry as it provides an interactive style of game play. Furthermore, the global augmented reality gaming market is seeing heavy investments, creating lucrative growth opportunities. For instance, in January 2022, BOTS, Inc., the blockchain technology conglomerate announced the investment in XR Casino, Inc., an online AR gaming company in a push to reach more number of consumers through the growing buzz around the metaverse.
Key Findings - Global Augmented Reality Gaming Market:
• In terms of revenue, the global augmented reality gaming market was valued at US$ 4,935.8 Mn in 2021 growing at a CAGR of 22.76% over the forecast period (2022 – 2030).
• By offering, services segment is anticipated to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period (2022 – 2030). The implementation of services ensures effective functioning of augmented reality gaming solutions with transparency and control throughout the process.
• By access device, smartphones and tablets segment is anticipated to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period. Considerable growth in mobile games installation fuels growth of this segment. For instance, the growth rate of mobile game apps installation increased by 13% during the pandemic. For instance, from 32% growth in 2019, it went to 45% in 2020. In addition, a number of AR gaming industry players like Google, Sony, and HTC are entering into mobile AR gaming and VR headset production businesses, after noticing the potential in this market.
• By end-users, professional gamers segment reported the major share of the market in 2021. However, casual gamers segment is projected to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period. Growth of this segment is mainly driven by rise in demand for video games that do not require a major time investment to play, win, and enjoy. In addition, the proliferation of smartphones creates demand for growth of this segment.
• By region, North America region dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2021. However, the Asia-Pacific augmented reality gaming market is expected to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to increased number of smartphone-based AR gamers in the region. In addition, the growing trend of business expansion among augmented reality gaming industry players in Asia-Pacific region is opportunistic for growth of the market. For instance, in September 2021, Dentsu Inc. launched Dentsu gaming in Asia-Pacific. It is an integrated solution which is expected to help gaming brands to better engage with more than 3 billion gamers worldwide.
Speak to our analyst in case of queries before buying this report: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/enquiry_before_buying.php?id=1112
Reasons to Procure the Global Augmented Reality Gaming Market from Absolute Markets Insights:
Our 420+ pages research study on Global Augmented Reality Gaming Market will include extensive information on the following pointers:
• Global Market size and forecast values (2015 – 2030), in terms of revenue (US$ Million) by segments/sub-segments; wherein 2015 to 2020 has been considered as historic years, 2021 as the base year, while 2022 to 2030 has been considered as the forecast period.
• Split of the market revenue (US$ Million) into all the relevant segments & sub-segments across all major regions/countries.
• Technological Trends
• Macro-Economic and Micro-Economic Indicators
• Market determinants and Influencing Factors
• Market Dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges)
• Global and Regional Impact of Covid-19 on Global Augmented Reality Gaming Market
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Competitive Benchmarking: (Global Presence and Growth Strategies (Mergers and Acquisitions, R&D Initiatives, Product Launches, Investments Trends))
• Market Share Analysis, 2021
• Detailed insights of major market participants operating in the market, including information on company details, company overview, product offerings, key developments, financial analysis, SWOT analysis and business strategies.
**We have reports available in different languages including German, Russian, Korean, French, Chinese, Arabic, Spanish, Japanese and other languages.
**We offer the feasibility of customizing the reports specific to regions which will cover exclusive insights on regions and its respective countries (namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America)
View our exclusive press releases on Industry Global News24
Competitor Insights:
The market participants in the industry are focused on collaborations and partnerships with other market players to improve their product line. For instance, in March 2021, Square Enix Montréal, a leading mobile game developer & publisher collaborated with TAITO, a Japanese company that specializes in video games announced a collaboration on a mobile game that includes innovative augmented reality (AR) features. Such factors are boosting the demand for the augmented reality gaming market. The key companies profiled in the global augmented reality gaming market are mentioned below:
• 4experience
• Apple Inc.
• Augmenteo (Hootside)
• Directive Games.
• Lykkegaard Europe Limited (Lykke Studios)
• Microsoft
• NaturalMotion
• Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.
• Six to Start
• Sony Corporation
• Wikitude, a Qualcomm company
• Xplorer LLC
• Zappar Ltd.
• Other Market Participants
Purchase the latest in-depth Global Augmented Reality Gaming Market Report @ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/checkout?id=1112
Global Augmented Reality Gaming Market:
By Offering
• Products
• Software
• Services
By Access Device
• Laptops and Personal Computers
• Smartphones and Tablets
• Gaming Stations
• Others
By End-Users
• Casual Gamers
• Professional Gamers
By Region
• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
• Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific)
• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Browse more trending reports by Absolute Markets Insights:
Global Gaming Accessories Market –
https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Global-Gaming-Accessories-Market-2021---2029-937
Global Augmented Reality Head-Up Display Market –
https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Augmented-Reality-Head-Up-Display-Market-2019-2027-638
Global Online Gaming Market -
https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Global-Online-Gaming-Market-2019-2027-543
About Us:
Absolute Markets Insights assists in providing accurate and latest trends related to consumer demand, consumer behavior, sales, and growth opportunities, for the better understanding of the market, thus helping in product designing, featuring, and demanding forecasts. Our experts provide you the end-products that can provide transparency, actionable data, cross-channel deployment program, performance, accurate testing capabilities and the ability to promote ongoing optimization. From the in-depth analysis and segregation, we serve our clients to fulfill their immediate as well as ongoing research requirements. Minute analysis impact large decisions and thereby the source of business intelligence (BI) plays an important role, which keeps us upgraded with current and upcoming market scenarios.
Contact Us:
Contact Name: Shreyas Tanna
Company: Absolute Markets Insights
Email Id: sales@absolutemarketsinsights.com
Phone: IN +91-7400-24-24-24, US +1-510-420-1213
Website: www.absolutemarketsinsights.com
Shreyas Tanna
Absolute Markets Insights
+1 510-420-1213
sales@absolutemarketsinsights.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn