Global Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market is estimated to be US$ 298.3 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period - By PMI

/EIN News/ -- Covina, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market accounted for US$ 215.34 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 298.3 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 3.3%. Paper and paperboard are created from pulp that comes from both wood and non-wood sources including straw and bamboo. Wood pulp is widely available and, as a result of paper recycling, is continuously rising. Because of its continuous nature and low price of wood pulp, paper and paperboard packaging is an attractive form of packaging for end-use commerce. Aside from the fact that a paperboard is thicker than paper, there is no discernible difference. A single-layer or multi-layer paperboard can be used.

Key Highlights:

Amazon India announced in June 2020 that all single-use plastic in packaging originating from its 50 fulfilment centres in the nation will be replaced with plastic-free and biodegradable paper.

Due to the substantial increases in demand for food aid caused by the economic effects of the COVID-19 epidemic, International Paper, a US-based market seller, provided 2 million corrugated boxes in May 2020.

Analyst View:

The market for paper and paperboard packaging is quickly growing and is likely to do so for the foreseeable future. The ongoing growth of online shopping, owing to faster delivery, better return policies, and free shipping, is fueling the overall expansion of the paper & paperboard packaging industry. People are choosing eco-friendly packaging solutions as their environmental awareness and concerns rise, which has an impact on the paper and paperboard business. One of the major benefits of paper and paperboard packaging is that it is easily recyclable; this feature is predicted to enhance demand in the coming years.





Key Market Insights from the report:

Global Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market accounted for US$ 215.3 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 298.3 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 3.3%. The Global Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market is segmented based on the type, grade, application, and region.

By Type, the Global Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market is segmented into Paperboard, Corrugated board, Container board, Box board, Kraft Paperboard and Flexible Paper Packaging.

By Grade, the market is segmented in Folding box board, Glassine and Greaseproof paper, White line chipboard, Solid bleached sulphate, Label paper, Coated unbleached, Kraft paperboard and Others.

By Application, the Global Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market is segmented into Homecare, Food and Beverage, Healthcare, Personal care, Retail and Others.

By Region, the Global Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific dominates the paper and paperboard packaging market.

Competitive Landscape:

The key players operating in the global Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market includes DS Smith Plc., Amcor Ltd., Cascades Inc., Clearwater Paper Corporation, Packaging Corporation of America, Mondi Group, ITC Ltd., Metsa Group, RockTenn Company, Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd, RockTenn Company, Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget, Stora Enso Oyj, International Paper Company, and Sappi Limited, Smurfit Kappa Group plc, and Others.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

